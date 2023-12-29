Memphis Tigers vs Iowa State Cyclones LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Memphis Tigers vs Iowa State CyclonesLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigers vs Cyclones match.
How to watch Memphis Tigers vs Iowa State CyclonesLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Tigers vs Cyclones live on TV, your options is: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Matt Campbell
Matt Campbell, Iowa State's head coach, talked about what it will be like to face Memphis and about the team's preparation: "It's been a journey, I think 27 days since this game was announced and I'm excited about the opportunity to put the last 24 hours together and play a great game of American soccer. We're looking forward to the challenge and we certainly have a lot of respect for the opponent we'll be facing. I would say that as young as we are, collectively this American soccer team has to deal with not playing an American soccer game for a whole month. When you look at the calendar, I think it's been a whole month since we last played an American soccer match. I think. I think these new experiences, as young as we are as an American soccer team at the moment, dealing with preparing for the championship, man, leaving home and even in the last 24 hours, we've just talked about it. You feel the enthusiasm of our fans coming here. And arriving on match day. I think, collectively, we're going to have to play a great game of American soccer. And our youngsters will have to show the maturity needed to play after a month off. We're looking forward to that as a coaching staff. And we're looking forward to the challenge ahead of us. I think we'll be able to sit back and reflect on this season and what was done was nothing short of incredible. I mean, the guys who stepped up and played in significant moments and the stories that will emerge this season, there will be some guys in the same boat tomorrow. The ability to be ready for when your number is called. I think that's been remarkable for me this season. It started, obviously, in May, when some of the challenges that can arise in a college soccer season arose. And that really put the onus on a lot of young people to be ready to take charge and be ready when their number was called. We had the courage and commitment of our leadership, in my opinion, which was our coaching staff and our veterans - they were very generous. They had the ability, I think, to exercise true leadership when you have the ability to inspire the people around you. The coaching staff and I really think the senior leadership have been nothing short of incredible on this journey so far. Well, I think sometimes we lose our way in college soccer. In many ways, we really lose our way. The greatest joy and the greatest gift that we are still given is the youth leaders in this building. From a young man into a man. And when you can use the lessons of the sport of American soccer, and one of the best things about these trips to college championships, is that you can go to some of these historic places and see where real change has taken place. And you see where real leaders have stood up and paved the way. These are things that we teach on a day-to-day basis, but to see where our mission - it should be to coach, and once again we've lost our way - should be to create 22-, 23-year-olds who come out of our programs and create change. Lead communities. To be great fathers, great husbands. To have the ability to make an impact on this world. I still think that American soccer is still a sport, it's a team sport, no one person can dictate the outcome of a game. It's a team that has to win. That really is life. The team creates change. Groups create change. Not one person. And that's one of the powerful things about our sport. I think the ability to give real-life experiences to our children, to give our young people the opportunity to feel and see that, is incredible. It's fantastic to be able to create these learning moments and reflect on them. I think, for many of our boys, yesterday was a really powerful day, as it was six years ago. I was really proud of our boys and I think our team really enjoyed it, our boys really enjoyed it. It was a great day for us”.
Injury Report: Memphis
The Memphis Tigers will only have Drake as a possible absentee. The wide receiver is listed as questionable and could miss the game.
Injury Report: Iowa
For this match, the Iowa State Cyclones have no absentees and could use their full strength for the game.
Big 12 Conference
In the Big 12 Conference, the Iowa State Cyclones are in fourth place with six wins and three losses, tied with the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats, and below the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners, both with seven wins and two losses, and the leading Texas Longhorns, with eight wins and one loss, and above the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas Jayhawks, both with five wins and four losses.
American Athletic Conference
With six wins and two losses, the Memphis Tigers are in fourth place in the American Athletic Conference with six wins and two losses, below the UTSA Roadrunners, with seven wins and one loss, and the leaders SMU Mustangs and Tulane Green Wave, both with eight wins and no losses, and above the South Florida Bulls, Rice Owls and Navy Midshipmen, all with four wins and four losses, also above the North Texas Mean Green, UAB Blazers and Florida Atlantic Owls, who have three wins and five losses.
Last Matches: Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones, on the other hand, have three defeats and two wins. Away to Oklahoma, they lost 50-20. At home, by 34-27, they beat Oklahoma State. Ohio lost 10-7 away from home. At home, Iowa lost 20-13. And at home once again, against Northern Iowa, the victory was 30-9.
Last Matches: Tigers
The Memphis Tigers come into the match with four wins and one loss. They won 35-32 at home against Boise State. At home again, the loss was to Missouri, 34-27. Against Navy, at home, the win was 28-24. Against Arkansas State, now away from home, the win was 37-3. And finally, at home once again, a 56-14 victory over Bethune.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NCAAF match: Memphis Tigers vs Iowa State CyclonesLive Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.