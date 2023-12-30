Ole Miss Rebels vs Penn State LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA Football

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch the Ole Miss Rebels vs Penn State game?
If you want to watch the Ole Miss Rebels vs Penn State game, you can follow it on ESPN.
What time is Ole Miss Rebels vs Penn State in NCAA Football?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this Penn State player
Drew Allar, quarterback, who was born in Medina. He has a 61.1% pass completion rate for 2336 yards. He has 23 passing touchdowns and one interception. In the last game he contributed to the victory with two touchdown passes, two catches and also completed 17 of 26 pass attempts.
Watch out for this Ole Miss player
Jaxson Dart, quarterback, who was born in Kaysville. This season they have a 65'4% pass completion percentage for 2985 yards. They have 20 passing touchdowns and five interceptions. He contributed to his team's victory with one touchdown pass, one catch and completed 14 of 26 pass attempts.
News - Penn State
They are coming off a win over Michigan State where they did not concede a single point after winning 42-0. They have two wins in a row and have only lost twice this season. They are third in the Big Ten East conference with ten wins and two losses, ahead of Ohio State, which has only lost one game, and Michigan, which has won every game.
News - Ole Miss
They are coming off a 17-7 win over Missisippi and have won two in a row. They have only lost twice this season. They are second to the Southern West with ten wins and two losses. Ahead of them they have Alabama, who has two more wins, although they are a game ahead.
Last five games
Penn State 42-0 Michigan State | Nov. 25
Rutgers 6-27 Penn State | Nov. 18
Michigan 24-15 Penn State | Nov. 11
Penn State 51-15 Maryland | Nov. 4
Indiana 24-33 Penn State | Oct. 28th
Ole Miss 17-7 Mississippi | November 24
Louisiana-Monroe 3-35 Ole Miss | Nov. 18
Ole Miss 17-52 Georgia | November 12
Texas AM-Ole Miss | Nov. 4
Vanderbilt 7-33 Ole Miss | Oct. 29
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Atlanta in Georgia. It was inaugurated in August 2017 and has a capacity for 71,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ole Miss Rebels and Pen State Nittany will meet this Saturday, December 30, in an NCAA Football game.
