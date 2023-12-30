Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida State LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA Football

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida State
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida State as well as the latest information from Hard Rock Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida State in NCAA?
If you want to watch the Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida State game, you can follow it on television on ESPN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida State in NCAA Football?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5 p.m.
Australia: 7 a.m.
Bolivia: 4 p.m.
Brazil: 5 p.m.
Chile: 5 p.m.
Colombia: 15 hours
Ecuador: 15 hours
Spain: 22 hours
United States (New York): 5 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 13 hours
India: 2 hours
Japan: 5 hours
Mexico: 15 hours
Nigeria: 21 hours
Paraguay: 17 hours
Peru: 15 hours
Watch out for this Florida State player
Jordan Travis, quarterback, who was born in West Palm Beach. He has a 63.9% pass completion percentage this season for 2756 yards. He has 20 touchdown passes and two interceptions. In the last five games he has caught seven touchdown passes.
Watch out for this Georgia player
Carson Beck, quarterback player who was born in Jacksonville. He has a pass completion percentage of 72.4% for 3738 yards. In addition to 22 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. In his last game he completed 21 of 29 passes and had two catches. Insufficient records to avoid the defeat of his team.
News - Florida State
They are undefeated this season after winning all their games so far. In their last game, the first one in December, they beat Louisville 16-6. They are first in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a record of 13 wins and zero losses. Three wins more than Louisville, which is in second place.
News - Georgia
They are coming off a loss to Alabama in their last game. This was the first loss of the season for the reigning NCAA Football champions. They are ranked first in the Southeastern division with 12 wins and one loss. Two wins ahead of the second-ranked team.
Last five games
Georgia 24-27 Alabama | December 2
Georgia 31-23 Georgia Tech | Nov. 26
Georgia 38-10 Tennessee | Nov. 18
Ole Miss 17-52 Georgia | November 12
Missouri 21-30 Georgia | Nov. 4
Louisville 6-16 Florida State | December 3
Florida State 24-15 Florida Gators | November 26
North Alabama 13-58 Florida State | Nov. 19
Miami 20-27 Florida State | Nov. 11
Florida State 24-7 Pittsburgh | Nov. 4
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, located north of Miami. The stadium was inaugurated in August 1987 and has a capacity for 65,326 spectators.
Preview of the match
Georgia and Florida State will meet this Saturday, December 30 in an NCAA Football game.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida State in NCAA Football.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.