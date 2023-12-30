Wyoming Cowboys vs Toledo Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Craigh Bohl!
When we were chosen (to go to Tucson), I personally was ecstatic. There's something about Tucson that has always made me feel very comfortable. All the experiences we've had here have been right. On a lesser note, my first interview for the North Dakota State head coaching job was in downtown Tucson. Coming back here is special. Coach Roach has meant a lot to me and for him to be here. I think our fans appreciate it too. There's a great tradition in Wyoming and to be mentioned in the same name as Coach Roach. I'm not like Coach Roach, I don't have his accolades. But still, it's been great getting to know him over the years, and then for us to be back here seems pretty fitting - it's my last game as well. I've had the chance to take part in almost every bowling match there is. I'm convinced that this game of bowling has a very, very bright future. I want to encourage all the members of our conference to really understand what's going on here. Coach Osborne has given me great, I think great guidance, and I think a lot of times coaches stay too long, and (UW Athletic Director) Tom Berman and I have a great relationship. I joke with Coach Sawvel around here: "I'm still the head coach!" he laughs. That was Jay's choice, so Aaron has earned it and is standing on his own two feet. He's a brilliant coach and I'm very proud of him. When I came here, he was GA and then we went through the process together where he became linebacker coach and then I came up through him and now he's the DC, so it's cool to see him go from that stage to where he is now and I'm very happy for him and his family. Andrew Peasley (UW student quarterback) called Jordan Love, who's now on the Packers, and said, "Man, it's about time," and he said it's a lot easier. I'm an old-school guy, but I'm also smart enough to know that I think all the challenges we have with the signs and the screening and the people who now make accusations are completely avoidable, and so I would be shocked if we don't have that fully implemented next year.
Injury Report: Rockets
The Toledo Rockets, meanwhile, will be without their fullback and could use their full strength for the match.
Injury Report: Cowboys
For the match, the Wyoming Cowboys will be without injured running back McNelly.
West Mid-American Conference
In the West Mid-American Conference the Toledo Rockets lead with eight wins and no losses, above the Northern Illinois Huskies, who have five wins and three losses, above the Eastern Michigan Eagles, with four wins and four losses, and the Western Michigan Broncos, Ball State Cardinals and Central Michigan Chippewas, all with three wins and five losses.
Mountain West Conference
With five wins and three losses, tied with the Air Force Falcons, the Cowboys are in fifth place in the Mountain West Conference, below the Boise State Broncos, San José State Spartans and UNLV Rebels, both with six wins and two losses, and above the Fresno State Bulldogs and Utah State Aggies, both with four wins and four losses, and also above the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Colorado State Rams, both with three wins and five losses.
Last Matches: Cowboys
Meanwhile, the Wyoming Cowboys have four wins and one loss. They beat New Mexico 35-26 at home. Still at home, Appalachian State won 22-19. Away from home, the loss came to Texas, 31-10. Back at home, the win was over Portland State, 31-17, and finally, 35-33, the home win was over Texas Tech.
Last Matches: Rockets
The Toledo Rockets come into the match with four wins and one loss in their last games. At home they beat Illinois 35-33. A 49-31 win over Michigan, again at home. San José State, still at home, won 21-17. And the final home game, against Texas Southern, was a 71-3 victory. And away to Illinois, they lost 30-28.
