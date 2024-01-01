Michigan vs Alabama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Rose Bowl NCAAF Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Michigan vs Alabama in the NCAAF College Bowl.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Michigan vs Alabama live in the NCAAF College Bowl, as well as the latest information from the Rose Bowl. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Rose Bowl Stadium
Located in Los Angeles, California, is the stadium where this legendary college bowl is played, one of the stadiums with the largest capacity with 89 thousand spectators, it was inaugurated on October 28, 1922, is one of the most important stages in the United States sport and will host the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama, one of the best games in this Bowl calendar, surely tomorrow we will see a full house with two universities that are among the most important for this bowl.
Where and how to watch Michigan vs Alabama live online in the NCAAF College Bowl
The Michigan vs Alabama game will be televised on ESPN.
Michigan vs Alabama can be tuned in from the Star+ streams.
If you want to watch Michigan vs Alabama live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other NCAAF games on Monday
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Michigan vs Alabama in the Rose Bowl, the other semifinal between Texas and Washington will be played, which will distribute the second ticket to the great collegiate final. These are tomorrow's bowls, matches that promise to be very exciting and with universities that always cheer in a day that will be full of points, intensity and above all a lot of emotion.
What time is the Michigan vs Alabama NCAAF College Bowl game?
This is the kick-off time for the Michigan vs Alabama game on January 1, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
United States: 17:00 hours PT and 18:00 hours ET
Mexico: 16:00
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
Japan: 06:00 hours
India: 00:45
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 00:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
France 23:00 hours
Italy 23:00 hours
Absences
It will not be known until tomorrow which players will be active in this bowl, taking into account that several players do not want to be active in order to be in shape for the NFL draft next year, waiting for the opportunity to fulfil their NFL dream.
Background
The record leans towards Alabama, since they have met twice and the record indicates 2 games won by Alabama and Michigan has not been able to have a win in this bowl, despite this and because of how the teams arrive, Michigan will be the favourite to defeat Alabama for the first time and win the Rose Bowl to reach the collegiate final.
How does Alabama get there?
For its part Alabama arrives very motivated to this bowl, since it defeated Georgia, team that was the great favorite to arrive to this collegiate semifinal, Alabama did not have a great season when finishing with a record of 12 games won and one defeat, a very important university and that always in spite of having bad games arrives to these instances where it is very dangerous, it will look for the triumph and to give the surprise to thus arrive to the great collegiate final and to wait for the rival that is between Texas and Washington, this way the two teams arrive to the always famous Rose Bowl.
How does Michigan get there?
Michigan comes to the Rose Bowl as the number one team in the NCCAF, dominating in every way and arriving as the favorite to win this collegiate semifinal and reach the final, finished the regular season with a record of 13 wins and 0 losses, being a very important team both offensively and defensively, is expected to be the best game tomorrow in the NCAAF bowls, so Michigan comes to the Rose Bowl tomorrow.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Michigan vs Alabama match, corresponding to the NCAAF Rose Bowl. The match will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium at 16:00.