Tennessee Volunteers vs Iowa Hawkeyes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Tennessee Volunteers vs Iowa Hawkeyes live from the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Tennessee Volunteers vs Iowa Hawkeyes live corresponding to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Camping World Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs Iowa Hawkeyes online and live from the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 2024?
This is the start time of the Tennessee Volunteers vs Iowa Hawkeyes game in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 14 hours on Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on Star+
Chile: 15 hours on Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+ Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports Spain: 19 hours on Star+
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, Star+ Paraguay: 15 hours on Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours on Star+ Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 15 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 14 hours on Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on Star+
Chile: 15 hours on Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+ Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports Spain: 19 hours on Star+
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, Star+ Paraguay: 15 hours on Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours on Star+ Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Volunteers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Nico Iamaleava, player to watch!
The Volunteers quarterback will have his first opportunity as a starter for the team and show what is coming for the Volunteers next season in the NCAA and seek to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. His season numbers are 163 yards in completions through the air, 1 touchdown pass and 0 interceptions with few minutes coming off the bench. The game against the Hawkeyes will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Volunteers' offense will have next year. The quarterback's connection with Dylan Sampson will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Volunteers arrive?
The Tennessee team finished one more season in the SEC, after a good campaign by finishing outside the playoffs in the first round. The Volunteers had a regular season with a record of 8 wins and 4 losses to finish in sixth place in their division and without the possibility of fighting for the collegiate title. The Volunteers achieved the minimum number of victories and got their ticket to the Cheez-Ir Citrus Bowl where they will want to repeat the title of a university bowl in consecutive years. Some interesting players on this team are Nico Iamaleava, Dylan Sampson, Jaylen Wright, Squirrel White, Elijah Herring, and Jaylen McCollough. The Volunteers will have a difficult end to the season against the Hawkeyes, where they are not favorites to win. This game will not feature Tennessee's starting quarterback, after Joe Milton III announced his withdrawal to focus on the 2024 NFL Draft. Tennessee will participate in its sixth Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and will want to maintain its positive record of 4 wins and 1 defeat.
Hawkeyes absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Deacon Hill, player to watch!
The Hawkeyes quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NCAA and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Iowa quarterback is the team's offensive leader in his second year. His numbers for the season were 1,096 yards in completed passes through the air, 5 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions with which he achieved 9 victories. The game against the Volunteers will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Hawkeyes offense will have next season. The quarterback's connection with Erick All will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Hawkeyes get there?
The Iowa team arrives after a good season in the BIG10, after a bad season in 2022 by missing out on the NCAA playoffs. The Hawkeyes had a great regular season with a record of 10 wins and 3 losses to reach the championship game of their division although they lost to Michigan and the fight for the university title came to an end. The Hawkeyes will enter the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl for the third time in their history, they have a record of 1 victory against LSU in 2005 and a loss against Kentucky in 2022. Some interesting players on this team are Deacon Hill, Leshon Williams, Erick There, Jay Higgins and Sebastian Castro. The Hawkeyes did not have a comfortable end to the season visiting the Wolverines, but they will seek to win this collegiate bowl to close a successful season in the best possible way. Likewise, it could be the last opportunity for Tory Taylor, Luke Lachey and Cooper DeJean to show their talent before deciding if they will be part of the 2024 NFL Draft prospects.
Where is the game?
The Camping World Stadium located in the city of Houston will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the regular season in good shape in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 65,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2000.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Tennessee Volunteers vs Iowa Hawkeyes live, corresponding to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 2024 duel. The match will take place at Camping World Stadium, at 1 p.m.