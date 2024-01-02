Washington vs Texas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Sugar Bowl NCAAF Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for College Football Semifinals Game 2: Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns live on VAVEL
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns live stream, as well as the latest information coming out of the Super Dome. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns online and live NCAAF 2023
This is the kickoff time for the Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns game on January 1 various countries:
Argentina: 10:45 PM
Bolivia: 9:45 PM
Brazil: 10:45 PM
Chile: 10:45 PM
Colombia: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 8:45 PM
United States (ET): 8:45 PM on ESPN
Spain: 3:45 AM (Tuesday, January 2)
Mexico: 7:45 PM
Paraguay: 9:45 PM
Peru: 9:45 PM
Uruguay: 10:45 PM
Key Player- Texas
Quinn Ewers- QB
Ewers is the Longhorns quarterback, on the season he has thrown 351 passes, 248 of which were completions, with 3161 yards, 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions on the season.
In last season's bowl game, he had a passer rating of 31-47, with 369 yards, one touchdown.
Key Player- Washington
Michael Penix Jr.- QB
Penix Jr. is the quarterback for the Huskies, on the season he has thrown 466 passes, 307 of which were completions, with 4218 yards, 33 touchdowns and 9 interceptions on the season.
In last season's bowl game, he had a passer rating of 32-54, with 287 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.
Face to face: Washington vs Texas
Texas holds a slight edge, with a 3-2 record against Washington. Texas won the first two duels in Austin in 1974, and again in 1975, in Seattle, but in bowl games, the advantage is 2-1 for Washington, including the previous year's 27-20 win over Texas.
The two teams met in their first bowl matchup in El Paso in 1979 for the Sun Bowl, where Washington earned the victory in a 14-7 effort. And then in 2001, the Longhorns were able to claim victory in their second bowl game against the Huskies by a score of 47-43.
Texas relies on consistency to pull off an upset
Texas Longhorns come into the Sugar Bowl with 12 wins for the third time in its history, stringing together seven consecutive winning games, the longest winning streak for Texas since 2008-09. The Longhorns average 595 yards of offense and 53 points, while, the defense has allowed an average of just 239.5 yards and 14 points in that stretch.
Quinn Ewers, their quarterback, talked about what this game will be like. "It's been unreal to have the opportunity to play in the playoffs," Ewers said. "I know all these guys are excited. I couldn't be more proud of the way we approached this game, approaching every practice day in and day out, and I know we're all pretty excited for January."
The duo De Boer and Penix Jr want to take Washington to the top
This season, DeBoer won the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award for the second consecutive year, having shared it with former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith last year, the first Pac-12 coach to be honored in consecutive seasons since David Shaw in 2011-12. Combined with Michael Penix Jr., they seek to take Washington to the national collegiate final. The Huskies are a perfect 13-0 so far this season, winning the Pac-12 football title.
College Football action continues
Tonight continues the dispute of the collegiate bowls of the 2023 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidences of the duel between Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns, duel that will give a winner of the traditional Sugar Bowl and the second finalist of the national championship of College Football.
Where will the match be played?
The Super Dome, located in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, will host this duel. It is a stadium where the New Orleans Saints play their home games and is the home of the Sugar Bowl. This stadium has a capacity for 73,208 fans and was inaugurated in 1975.
Welcome friends of VAVEL to the broadcast of the game between Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns for the NCAAF national semifinal!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns game, corresponding to the NCAAF Sugar Bowl. The game will take place at the Super Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana, at 8:45pm.