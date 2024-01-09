Michigan vs Washington LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Michigan vs Washington in the College Grand Final.
In a few moments we will show you the starting lineups for Michigan vs Washington live in the NCAAF Grand Final, as well as all the latest updates from NRG Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Other NCAAF games on Monday
Tomorrow only this game will be played in the NCAAF collegiate final, a game that will have all eyes on the next players who hope to be selected for the next NFL campaign, without a doubt a great game that awaits us tomorrow.
NRG Stadium
It is the home of the Houston Texans, one of the best stadiums in the NFL and will host this great collegiate final, has a capacity for 72, 200 spectators and was inaugurated on August 24, 2002, will be the stage where Michigan and Washington will face each other in this great collegiate final, with two universities with the illusion of lifting the championship trophy, this will be the gridiron for tomorrow.
Where and how to watch live online Michigan vs Washington in the NCAAF College Bowl
The Michigan vs Washington game will be televised on ESPN.
Michigan vs Washington can be tuned in from the Star+ streams.
If you want to watch Michigan vs Washington live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Michigan vs Alabama NCAAF College Bowl game?
This is the kick-off time for the Michigan vs Washington game on January 8, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hours
Bolivia: 21:30 hours
Brazil: 21:30 hours
Chile: 21:30 hours
Colombia: 21:30 hours
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.
Spain: 01:30 hours
United States: 7:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:30 hours
Paraguay: 21:30 hours
Peru: 21:30 hours
Uruguay: 21:30 hours
Venezuela: 21:30 hours
Japan: 6:30 a.m.
India: 03:30
Nigeria: 03:30
South Africa: 03:30
Australia: 08:30
United Kingdom ET: 01:30 hours
France 01:30 hours
Absences
It will not be known until tomorrow which players will be active in this bowl, taking into account that several players do not want to be active in order to be in shape for the NFL draft next year, waiting for the opportunity to fulfil their NFL dream.
Background
Only once have these two universities met and this time the winner was Michigan with a score of 31-10, so tomorrow the University of Michigan will be the favourite to win the collegiate title after many years of waiting.
How does Washington get there?
Washington will play their first collegiate final, a university that has been the great revelation throughout the tournament and will seek to make history by defeating the always complicated team of Michigan, Washington comes from defeating Texas in the semifinal in a game that was defined until the last play of the game, a very physical game is expected, full of intensity, goals and emotions, this is how the two universities arrive at tomorrow's game at NRG Stadium.
How does Michigan get there?
Michigan comes from defeating Alabama 27-20 in a great game at the Rose Bowl, with a great defensive work Michigan managed to settle in the collegiate final undefeated and will seek the divisional title in one of the matches that looks to be the best tomorrow, they will face a tough Washington team, in one of the unprecedented finals in the NCAAF, so Michigan arrives at the collegiate final tomorrow.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Michigan vs Washington, corresponding to the grand final of the NCCAF. The match will take place at NRG Stadium at 18:30 (CDMX).