Michigan vs Washington LIVE Score and Stream Info in College Football National Championship
Image: Michigan

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
6:30 PM2 minutes ago

Fans

Little by little the fans begin to arrive at NRG Stadium, the stadium is divided with fans from both teams who are excited to win this great collegiate final, a full house is expected with only an hour to go before the start of the match.
6:23 PM9 minutes ago

Trophy

This will be the trophy that one of the two teams will have the fortune to lift and become the new collegiate champion heading into the NFL Draft, today we will be looking at the next candidates to be in the most important tournament in American soccer.

6:18 PM14 minutes ago

It is time

In a few more hours will begin this great collegiate final between the universities of Michigan and Washington at NRG Stadium, a great entrance is expected with two universities that will not stop encouraging their team to lift the coveted title, the weather will be excellent for this meeting that is certainly one of the most anticipated for this night of football.
6:13 PM19 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Washington Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines in the College Championship Final.

In a few moments we will show you the starting lineups for Michigan vs Washington live in the NCAAF Grand Final, as well as all the latest updates from NRG Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
6:08 PM24 minutes ago

Other NCAAF games on Monday

Tomorrow only this game will be played in the NCAAF collegiate final, a game that will have all eyes on the next players who hope to be selected for the next NFL campaign, without a doubt a great game that awaits us tomorrow.
6:03 PM29 minutes ago

NRG Stadium

It is the home of the Houston Texans, one of the best stadiums in the NFL and will host this great collegiate final, has a capacity for 72, 200 spectators and was inaugurated on August 24, 2002, will be the stage where Michigan and Washington will face each other in this great collegiate final, with two universities with the illusion of lifting the championship trophy, this will be the gridiron for tomorrow.

5:58 PM34 minutes ago

Where and how to watch live online Michigan vs Washington in the NCAAF College Bowl

The Michigan vs Washington game will be televised on ESPN.
Michigan vs Washington can be tuned in from the Star+ streams.

If you want to watch Michigan vs Washington live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

5:53 PM39 minutes ago

What time is the Michigan vs Alabama NCAAF College Bowl game?

This is the kick-off time for the Michigan vs Washington game on January 8, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hours

Bolivia: 21:30 hours

Brazil: 21:30 hours

Chile: 21:30 hours

Colombia: 21:30 hours

Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.

Spain: 01:30 hours

United States: 7:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 18:30 hours

Paraguay: 21:30 hours

Peru: 21:30 hours

Uruguay: 21:30 hours

Venezuela: 21:30 hours

Japan: 6:30 a.m.

India: 03:30 

Nigeria: 03:30

South Africa: 03:30

Australia: 08:30

United Kingdom ET: 01:30 hours

France 01:30 hours

5:48 PM44 minutes ago

Absences

It will not be known until tomorrow which players will be active in this bowl, taking into account that several players do not want to be active in order to be in shape for the NFL draft next year, waiting for the opportunity to fulfil their NFL dream.
5:43 PMan hour ago

Background

Only once have these two universities met and this time the winner was Michigan with a score of 31-10, so tomorrow the University of Michigan will be the favourite to win the collegiate title after many years of waiting.
5:38 PMan hour ago

How does Washington get there?

Washington will play their first collegiate final, a university that has been the great revelation throughout the tournament and will seek to make history by defeating the always complicated team of Michigan, Washington comes from defeating Texas in the semifinal in a game that was defined until the last play of the game, a very physical game is expected, full of intensity, goals and emotions, this is how the two universities arrive at tomorrow's game at NRG Stadium.
5:33 PMan hour ago

How does Michigan get there?

Michigan comes from defeating Alabama 27-20 in a great game at the Rose Bowl, with a great defensive work Michigan managed to settle in the collegiate final undefeated and will seek the divisional title in one of the matches that looks to be the best tomorrow, they will face a tough Washington team, in one of the unprecedented finals in the NCAAF, so Michigan arrives at the collegiate final tomorrow.
5:28 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Michigan vs Washington, corresponding to the grand final of the NCCAF. The match will take place at NRG Stadium at 18:30 (CDMX).
VAVEL Logo