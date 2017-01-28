NCAA Gymnastics: LSU Tigers edge Wildcats at Kentucky

Pic: .ukathletics.com

The LSU Tigers travelled to the Kentucky Wildcats for another away meet. Aiming to go 4-0 for the season, the pressure was on against the Wildcats.

Things didn't start off well for LSU as they lost one of their favourites in the All Around McKenna Kelley. Kelley injured herself in practice, meaning she was unable to compete at all. Kennedi Edney stepped in and added floor to her schedule for the night, and this worked out well as Edney went on to win the All Around title.

Vault

Ashleigh Gnat helped LSU off to a good start with an impressive 9.925. Gnat consistently scores well on the vault, it is by far her best piece. Mollie Korth was the highest for the Widlcats on vault scoring 9.850 along with Lexie Priessman of LSU.

Once again LSU were off to a flying start, and were going to be hard to beat. There were some nervers around the team, having lost Kelley before the meet even started, this piece was obviously the most nervy for LSU. This was the apparatus Kelley had injured herself on in the practicce.

Uneven Bars

Korth had a better turn on the bars, scoring a high 9.925, the same as Edney and Priessman did for LSU. Ruby Holland took part in her second meet as an LSU. The Brit scored slightly less than last time on the bars, a 9.825 this time. In a three way tie on that score the Brit is certainly making herself at home in America.

The Olympian is certainly a great addition to the LSU lineup. Having had to wait until the meet with Texas Woman's to make her debut, Harrold looks like she is enjoying the start she has made.

Kentucky on beam

Beam

Sarah Finnegan had a nightmare on this apparatus this time. Falling off the beam Finnegan only managed to score a lowely 9.325. As it turned out, it wasn't a disaster for the team though as Edney lead the field with the impressive 9.950. Alex Hyland for the Wildcats was not far behind with a 9.900. LSU scaped a one point lead on the beam.

Kentucky on Floor

Floor

LSU had scored higher than the Wildcats overall on every apparatus so far. It would once again take something special to pull the meet back for Kentucky.

Myia Hambrick kept the pressure on the Wildcats scoring 9.950, Wildcats Sidney Dukes managed to score 9.925, keeping things close at the top. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, no one else managed to come close enough to overhaul the LSU team. Edney also scored 9.925 to seal the all around title.

If LSU keep tweaking their routines, work on nailing landings and certainly try to put outside forces (injuries) to the back of their minds, there seems to be so much more they can achieve

LSU are now 4-0 and are consistently scoring over 196 in each meet. How far can they go? who knows, they are certainly looking unstoppable at the moment.