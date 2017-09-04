Ball State University 16-5 over Western Michigan University 04-09-2017 VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Ball State's win over Western Michigan University in NCAA Baseball. Starting pitcher Jacob Piechota. Photo: Walter Cronk Ball State 16 Western Michigan 5 Nick Vogelmeier (6) starting the Bronco's off at the top of the lineup. Photo: Walter Cronk Grant Miller (1) attempting to bunt and move the runner to second base. Photo: Walter Cronk Jesse Forestell (27) dives to tag the runner going to 1st base but cant get to him in time. Photo: Walter Cronk Grant Miller (1) watches one go by. Photo: Walter Cronk Grant Miller (1) Photo: Walter Cronk 2nd Baseman Sean Kennedy trying to throw the runner out at first base. Photo: Walter Cronk Jeff Riedel (4) of Ball State. Photo: Walter Cronk Matt Eppers (35) slides in safely to home. Photo: Walter Cronk Connor Smith (2) gets tagged out by Sean Kennedy (10) trying to steal second base. Photo: Walter Cronk Seth Freed (1) round's third base heading for home. Photo: Walter Cronk Tyler Thorington (24). Photo: Walter Cronk Jeff Riedel (4) rounds third base and heads home. Photo: Walter Cronk Jesse Forestell (27). Photo: Walter Cronk Seth Freed (1) makes contact on the ball. Photo: Walter Cronk Joe Gunn (24) tags up from third base and heads home on a deep drive to the outfield. Photo: Walter Cronk > NCAA