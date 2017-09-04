North Carolina Tar Heels make amends for last year, defeat Gonzaga Bulldogs to win NCAA Championship

Ball State University 16-5 over Western Michigan University

VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Ball State's win over Western Michigan University in NCAA Baseball.

Ball State University 16-5 over Western Michigan University
Starting pitcher Jacob Piechota. Photo: Walter Cronk
Ball State 16
Western Michigan 5
Nick Vogelmeier (6) starting the Bronco's off at the top of the lineup. Photo: Walter Cronk
Grant Miller (1) attempting to bunt and move the runner to second base. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jesse Forestell (27) dives to tag the runner going to 1st base but cant get to him in time. Photo: Walter Cronk
Grant Miller (1) watches one go by. Photo: Walter Cronk
Grant Miller (1) Photo: Walter Cronk
2nd Baseman Sean Kennedy trying to throw the runner out at first base. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jeff Riedel (4) of Ball State. Photo: Walter Cronk
Matt Eppers (35) slides in safely to home. Photo: Walter Cronk
Connor Smith (2) gets tagged out by Sean Kennedy (10) trying to steal second base. Photo: Walter Cronk
Seth Freed (1) round's third base heading for home. Photo: Walter Cronk
Tyler Thorington (24). Photo: Walter Cronk
Jeff Riedel (4) rounds third base and heads home. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jesse Forestell (27). Photo: Walter Cronk
Seth Freed (1) makes contact on the ball. Photo: Walter Cronk
Joe Gunn (24) tags up from third base and heads home on a deep drive to the outfield. Photo: Walter Cronk
