NCAA Baseball Update: Oregon State remains consensus #1, West Virginia into Top 25

Top 25

Oregon State remained a consensus #1 even after losing their first game in almost two months this weekend. The Beavers dropped the series opener to Washington but won the next two to improve to 14-1 in Pac-12 Play. They hold a 5.5 game lead over Arizona for first in the conference. Louisville also stayed at #2 after completing a road sweep of Georgia Tech over the weekend.

Moving Up

UNC, Clemson, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Long Beach State, Wake Forest

Clemson sits at #3, although the rankings didn't consider their series loss to Florida State, which concluded on Monday night. UNC and Texas Tech also benefited from former #3 TCU dropping a series to West Virginia, causing the Horned Frogs to slip to sixth in the rankings. UNC received a bump to #4, while the Red Raiders claimed fifth in the rankings.

The Top 25 were relatively unchanged after that until a pair of SEC teams made some movement. Arkansas and Mississippi State took advantage of a big fall from conference rival South Carolina, as the Razorbacks moved up one spot to #14 while the Bulldogs were one of the two biggest movers of the week, shooting up from #21 to #15. Long Beach State and Wake Forest also passed the Gamecocks, with Long Beach State bumping up two spots to #17, while the Demon Deacons made some big movement, going up six spots to #18. A sweep of Notre Dame and a 5-0 week warranted the move for Wake Forest, who enters a showdown with Clemson this weekend.

Moving Down

TCU, South Carolina

The Horned Frogs took a tumble in the rankings this weekend, as they now sit at #6. They went into Morgantown, but they were unable to come up with a series win against West Virginia. Meanwhile, South Carolina dropped a third consecutive SEC series, this one to Mississippi State. A bullpen collapse in the series finale clinched the loss and big drop in the rankings. The Gamecocks were #14 last weekend, and they enter this week at #24, just barely clinging on to a spot in the Top 25.

Moving In

West Virginia, Texas A&M

West Virginia makes their season debut in the Top 25 after defeating #3 TCU in two of three at home to slide into the rankings at #21. Texas A&M finds their way back into the Top 25 at #20 after winning eight of nine, capped off by a sweep of Alabama.

WVU is into the Top 25 after topping TCU this weekend. rukkus.com

Moving Out

Stanford, Oklahoma

Entering the weekend at #17 and #18 respectively, the Cardinal and Sooners both took big hits this weekend. The Cardinal lost two of three at home to an unranked UCLA squad, severely hurting their standing. The Sooners capped off a 0-4 week by getting swept out of Ann Arbor, losing three straight to Michigan.

Stayin' Steady

To round out the Top 25, Arizona (#7), Cal State Fullerton (#8), LSU (#9), Kentucky (#10), Auburn (#11), Florida (#12), Michigan (#13), Southern Miss (#16), Virginia (#20), St. Johns (#22), Houston (#23), and San Diego (#25) held steady in their spot over Easter Weekend.

America East

Who's Hot? Binghamton. Binghamton vaulted into first place in the America East with a sweep of Albany this weekend.

Who's Not? Albany. The only team to get swept this weekend in the conference.

3 teams to watch: Binghamton, UMass-Lowell, and Stony Brook.

American Athletic

Who's Hot? Tulane. The Green Wave swept the previously unbeaten UConn Huskies to usurp their position at the top of the conference.

Who's Not? East Carolina. The Pirates went to the Super Regionals last year, finishing one game away from reaching Omaha. This year? They are 0-9 in conference play after being swept for a third straight weekend.

3 teams to watch: South Florida, Houston, and Central Florida.

Atlantic 10

Who's Hot? George Mason and Fordham. Both squads extended their winning streaks to five games this weekend with series sweeps. They lurk just 2.5 games out of the lead in the conference.

Who's Not? LaSalle and Dayton. Both of these squads bring up the rear in the conference, and, after ugly sweeps this weekend, have lost seven straight.

3 teams to watch: Saint Louis, VCU, and Fordham.

Atlantic Sun

Who's Hot? Jacksonville. Easy call here as Jacksonville is riding a 10-game winning streak and sits first in the conference (8-1).

Who's Not? New Jersey Tech. Can't get much worse than a 3-28 record and 15-game losing streak.

3 teams to watch: Florida Gulf Coast, North Florida, and Jacksonville.

ACC

Who's Hot? Louisville. With a six-game winning streak and a 15-3 record in one of the toughest conferences in baseball, Louisville is scorching hot as they sit atop the Atlantic division.

Who's Not? Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets continue to struggle mightily with a 4-14 ACC record.

3 Teams to watch: Louisville, Clemson, and UNC.

Louisville has some painful postseason memories they hope to erase this year. Courier-Journal

Big 12

Who's Hot? Kansas. The school known for basketball jumped up to a .500 record this weekend.

Who's Not? Oklahoma. The Sooners lost a chance to jump into the Top 10 when they were swept by Michigan.

3 teams to watch: TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia.

Big East

Who's Hot? Creighton. A 6-game win streak and 5-1 conference record has the Blue Jays in first.

Who's Not? Georgetown. After a solid non-conference showing, the Hoyas fell flat in their Big East opener, losing three straight.

3 Teams to Watch: St. Johns, Butler, Xavier

Big South

Who's Hot? Winthrop. The Golden Eagles are now tied for first place thanks to a weekend sweep.

Who's Not? Campbell. Swept over the weekend, Campbell fell below .500.

3 Teams to Watch: Liberty, Winthrop, High Point.

Big 10

Who's Hot? Michigan. The Wolverines climb the rankings as they draw closer to the Top 10 after sweeping Oklahoma.

Who's Not? Penn State. The cellar dwellers of the Big 10 fell to 1-8 in conference play this weekend.

3 Teams to Watch: Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota.

Big West

Who's Hot? Cal State Fullerton. After a College World Series berth two years ago, the Titans are trying to prove it's not a fluke. They remain atop the Big West after a solid weekend.

Who's Not? Nobody. Every squad picked up at least one win this weekend in conference play and nobody is more than 4.5 games out of first.

3 Teams to watch: Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, Hawaii.

Two years ago, Fullerton shocked Louisville to make it to Omaha. Could they make a run this year? NCAA.com

Colonial Athletic

Who's Hot? Northeastern. The Huskies were on the good side of a sweep this weekend, as they improved their overall record to .500 with a five game win streak.

Who's Not? William & Mary. On the flip side, William & Mary fell below .500 after their six-game skid. They are just 4-5 in conference play.

3 Teams to Watch: Delaware, James Madison, Northeastern.

Conference USA

Who's Hot? Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders are surging up the standings, up to 7-8 in conference play courtesy of a five-game winning streak. The streak also has them 19-17 overall.

Who's Not? UAB. UAB is dropping quickly, down to tenth in the conference with a 5-10 record.

3 Teams to Watch: Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion.

Horizon League

Who's Hot? Illinois-Chicago. They are narrowing the gap between themselves and Wichita State, as they stand just 1.5 games out of first now.

Who's Not? Northern Kentucky. Although still third, Northern Kentucky dropped to 6-6 in conference play following a sweep.

3 Teams to Watch: Wichita State, Illinois-Chicago, Valparaiso.

Ivy League

Who's Hot? UPenn. Penn leads the Lou Gehrig Division with an 8-4 record following a sweep this past weekend.

Who's Not? Princeton. The Tigers dropped to the basement of the Gehrig division, going from 5-3 to 5-7 over the weekend.

3 Teams to Watch: Dartmouth, Cornell, Yale.

The smart kids can play. Yale is among several Ivy squads vying for the conference's bid in the NCAA Tournament. Yaledailynews.com 1

MAAC

Who's Hot? Fairfield. A five-game winning streak has Fairfield atop the MAAC.

Who's Not? St. Peters. Can you get less hot than winless? St. Peters is not only 0-9 in conference play, they are 0-18 overall.

3 Teams to Watch: Canisius, Fairfield, Marist

MAC

Who's Hot? Ball State. Ball State has surged out of the basement and evened their conference record at 6-6. They are darkhorse contenders entering the 2nd half.

Who's Not? Buffalo. A 5-game losing streak has Buffalo in serious danger of falling into the cellar.

3 Teams to Watch: Kent State, Central Michigan, Ball State

Mid-Eastern

Who's Hot? Norfolk State. Norfolk is the clear leader of this conference with a 12-3 record and six-game winning streak.

Who's Not? North Carolina Central's hot start saved them from falling into the basement during their current skid.

3 Teams to Watch: North Carolina A&T, Norfolk State, Bethune-Cookman.

Missouri Valley

Who's Hot? Evansville. Evansville improved to 4-5 in conference play following a sweep.

Who's Not? Illinois State. The Redbirds continue to inhabit the basement as they are yet to pick up a conference victory.

3 Teams to Watch: Missouri State, Dallas Baptist, Indiana State

Dallas Baptist shocked the world a few years ago with a national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Now they're trying to prove it wasn't a fluke. MVCFans.com

Mountain West

Who's Hot? Nevada. The Wolfpack are trying to dig themselves out of an early hole and are starting to heat up.

Who's Not? San Jose State. San Jose is struggling a little bit, but they still sit just over five games off first place.

3 Teams to Watch: San Diego State, New Mexico, Fresno State.

Northeast

Who's Hot? Wagner. Despite not playing in-conference this weekend, Wagner is riding a four-game winning streak after a sweep.

Who's Not? Mount St. Mary's. 2-11 in conference play, and 4-25 overall, Mount St. Mary's is struggling mightily, and their ten-game skid isn't helping anything.

3 Teams to Watch: Central Connecticut, Bryant, LIU Brooklyn

Ohio Valley

Who's Hot? Tennessee Tech. It's been a good season for Tech as they boast a 29-9 record overall and first place in the conference, coming off a weekend sweep.

Who's Not? SIU Edwardsville. Another tough weekend for the muddling Edwardsville squad. They were swept and fell to 6-12 in conference play.

3 Teams to Watch: Tennessee Tech, Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky

Pac-12 Conference

Who's Hot? Arizona State. Granted it was against the cellar dwellers of the conference, but the Sun Devils finally have some momentum following a weekend sweep that brought them to 5-10 in conference play.

Who's Not? Washington State. The victims of the Arizona State sweep, Washington State continues to bring up the rear of the Pac-12 with a 2-10 record.

3 Teams to Watch: Oregon State, Arizona, Oregon

Patriot League

Who's Hot? Navy. How about an 11-game win streak and first place slot for the Midshipmen? They're looking like the real deal.

Who's Not? Lafayette. The polar opposite of Navy, Lafayette is just 1-11 in conference play and on a 13-game losing streak. Needless to say, they were swept this weekend.

3 Teams to Watch: Navy, Bucknell, Holy Cross.

SEC

Who's Hot? Texas A&M. The Aggies are only 8-7 in conference play, but they broke into the Top 25 and are riding a 6-game win streak.

Who's Not? Alabama. The Crimson Tide continue to struggle, representing the basement of the SEC with a 2-11 record.

3 Teams to Watch: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M

Texas A&M is back into the Top 25, coming in at #20. The Houston Chronicle

Southern

Who's Hot? Mercer. Easy call here, especially with Mercer coming off a weekend sweep and being winners of eleven straight.

Who's Not? VMI. The Virginia Military Institute is struggling, losing four straight, and heading towards the bottom of the conference.

3 Teams to Watch: Mercer, UNC Greensboro, Samford

Southland

Who's Hot? McNeese. McNeese continues to cruise along, as they garnered some breathing room, opening up a 1.5 game lead in the conference.

Who's Not? New Orleans. Falling quickly, the Privateers fell below .500 in conference play this weekend after being swept.

3 Teams to Watch: McNeese, Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana

Southwestern Athletic

Who's Hot? Jackson State. An 11-game winning streak warrants this selection, as Jackson State has a healthy two-game edge in the Eastern Division.

Who's Not? Alabama A&M. They're looking in danger of falling into the cellar after losing twelve straight.

3 Teams to Watch: Jackson State, Alabama State, Grambling

Summit League

Who's Hot? Oral Roberts. They have NCAA Tournament experience and are eyeing another berth with a 14-1 conference record.

Who's Not? Fort Wayne. Losers of seven straight with a 1-14 conference record, Fort Wayne is just waiting for next year.

3 Teams to Watch: Oral Roberts, North Dakota State, South Dakota State

Sun Belt

Who's Hot? UL Lafayette. Lafayette vaulted into first place this weekend, and they hold a very slim half-game lead.

Who's Not? Arkansas State. While their in-state rivals are tearing it up in the SEC, Arkansas State is struggling to gain momentum in the Sun Belt, but they still sit only 3.5 games out of first.

3 Teams to Watch: Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, UL Lafayette

They won it all last year and eyeing another tournament run this year. Baseball America

West Coast

Who's Hot? San Diego. The squad from San Diego is living the high life right now, with a 25-9 overall record that includes a 12-3 conference mark.

Who's Not? Pacific. The cellar-dwellers continue to struggle, sitting at 2-13 and riding a six-game losing streak.

3 Teams to Watch: San Diego, Loyola Marymount, Saint Mary's.

Western Athletic

Who's Hot? CSU Bakersfield. Bakersfield earned a sweep this weekend to even their conference record at 6-6. They sit just 3.5 games back as they look to make a move in the second half of the season.

Who's Not? Utah Valley. Only four games out in a parity-filled conference, but Utah Valley needs to turn it around, having lost four straight.

3 Teams to Watch: New Mexico State, CSU Bakersfield, Grand Canyon