Eastern Michigan University  6-2 over Western Michigan University

VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Eastern Michigan's win over Western Michigan University in NCAA Baseball.

Eastern Michigan's Marquise Gill gets caught in a run down between third base and home plate. Photo: Walter Cronk
Eastern Michigan 6
Western Michigan 2
Kyle Mallwitz (18) making the throw to 1st base to get the out. Photo: Walter Cronk
Grant Miller (1) of Western Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk
Max Schuemann (17) attempts to bunt to advance the runners. Photo: Walter Cronk
Connor Smith (2) makes the sliding stop at shortstop. Photo: Walter Cronk
John Montgomery (44) celebrates after hitting a Home Run. Photo: Walter Cronk
Marquise Gill (4) of Eastern Michigan gets the force out at 2nd base. Photo: Walter Cronk
Beau Filkins (11) of Western Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk
An Eastern Michigan batter narrowly misses getting hit by a pitch. Photo: Walter Cronk
Max Schuemann (17) slides across homeplate. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jesse Forestell (27) doesnt get the tag on the runner in time. Photo: Walter Cronk
