Western Michigan University  4-3 over Eastern Michigan University

VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Western Michigan's win over Eastern Michigan in NCAA Baseball.

Western Michigan Broncos celebrate after beating in state rival Eastern Michigan in extra innings. Photo: Walter Cronk
Western Michigan 4
Eastern Michigan 3
Eastern Michigan's Mike Mioduszewski (15) dives back to 1st base. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jimmy Townsend-Chase (30) tosses the ball to 1st base for the out. Photo: Walter Cronk
Nick Vogelmeier (6) of Western Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk
Drake Peggs (5) of Eastern Michigan gets thrown out trying to steal 2nd base. Photo: Walter Cronk
Tyler Frank (17) tries to lay down the bunt. Photo: Walter Cronk
Head Coach Billy Gernon having a discussion with Umpire Stephen Linton about a call on the field. Photo: Walter Cronk
Tanner Allison (8) beats the throw to home plate. Photo: Walter Cronk
Marquise Gill (4) gets thrown out attempting to steal 2nd base. Photo: Walter Cronk
Connor Smith (2) starts his dive back to 1st base. Photo: Walter Cronk
Max Schuemann (17) touches 2nd base then throws to 1st for the double play. Photo: Walter Cronk
Max Schuemann (17) just misses a grabbing a line drive up the middle. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jordan Peterson (8) beats the throw into 3rd base. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jeremy Stidham (50) gets thrown out trying to score from 2nd base. Photo: Walter Cronk
Connor Smith (2) makes the leaping grab and a throw to 1st base for the out. Photo: Walter Cronk
Grant Miller (1) lays down the walk off bunt in the bottom of the 11th inning to win the game. Photo: Walter Cronk
Tyler Frank (17) slides into home to win the game for Western Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk
