Western Michigan University 4-3 over Eastern Michigan University 04-23-2017 VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Western Michigan's win over Eastern Michigan in NCAA Baseball. Western Michigan Broncos celebrate after beating in state rival Eastern Michigan in extra innings. Photo: Walter Cronk Western Michigan 4 Eastern Michigan 3 Eastern Michigan's Mike Mioduszewski (15) dives back to 1st base. Photo: Walter Cronk Jimmy Townsend-Chase (30) tosses the ball to 1st base for the out. Photo: Walter Cronk Nick Vogelmeier (6) of Western Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk Drake Peggs (5) of Eastern Michigan gets thrown out trying to steal 2nd base. Photo: Walter Cronk Tyler Frank (17) tries to lay down the bunt. Photo: Walter Cronk Head Coach Billy Gernon having a discussion with Umpire Stephen Linton about a call on the field. Photo: Walter Cronk Tanner Allison (8) beats the throw to home plate. Photo: Walter Cronk Marquise Gill (4) gets thrown out attempting to steal 2nd base. Photo: Walter Cronk Connor Smith (2) starts his dive back to 1st base. Photo: Walter Cronk Max Schuemann (17) touches 2nd base then throws to 1st for the double play. Photo: Walter Cronk Max Schuemann (17) just misses a grabbing a line drive up the middle. Photo: Walter Cronk Jordan Peterson (8) beats the throw into 3rd base. Photo: Walter Cronk Jeremy Stidham (50) gets thrown out trying to score from 2nd base. Photo: Walter Cronk Connor Smith (2) makes the leaping grab and a throw to 1st base for the out. Photo: Walter Cronk Grant Miller (1) lays down the walk off bunt in the bottom of the 11th inning to win the game. Photo: Walter Cronk Tyler Frank (17) slides into home to win the game for Western Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk > NCAA