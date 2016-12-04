8 Gonzaga Bulldogs fight off late #16 Arizona Wildcats comeback to win 69-62

The 8th ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs had their way over #16 Arizona Wildcats in the first game of the Hoops Hall LA. Gonzaga hit threes in the beginning of the game before turning the offense over to Przemek Karnowski. That resulted in a 69-62 win at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday afternoon.

Przemek Karnowski finished with a game high 18 points, as he bullied Dusan Ristic and Chance Comanche underneath the rim all game long. Karnowski, a Polish native, did not attempt a single free throw, and went 9-13 overall from the field.

Bulldogs start game hot on offense

Gonzaga made five of their first seven shots from beyond the three point line as the Bulldogs raced out to an early 14-point lead. Jordan Mathews and Nigel Williams-Goss converted their attempts from long range to open up an early advantage.

Arizona could not find a rhythm on the offensive end of the floor, but that was to be expected as they lost their starting point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright on Wednesday night to an ankle injury. The Wildcats have also been without Allonzo Trier, an explosive offensive player since the beginning of the season. As a result of that, Lauri Markannen and Kadeem Allen had Arizona’s only points through the first six minutes of the game before Kobi Simmons made it 17-7.

Every time the Wildcats tried to make this a close contest in the opening 20 minutes, Gonzaga would make a couple of big plays to blow it open once more. With the lead already at 12, Josh Perkins and Zach Collins drilled two shots from deep to extend their lead 14, which would be their largest of the half.

Sean Miller’s side started to claw their way back into this contest late in the first half led by Allen. At the 3:36 mark of the first stanza, Allen stole a pass, drove the length of the court to convert a layup before converting the free throw for a three point play.

Gonzaga hangs on for the win

It was the second half where Karnowski really took over this game. In the first minute of the second half, he hit a jump shot before blocking an attempt down the other and before grabbing the rebound. Then two minutes later, he finished well at the rack to make it 44-31 in favor of Gonzaga.

The momentum started to shift with a little over seven minutes remaining in the game. Rawle Alkins got a lucky bounce off a three pointer to trim Gonzaga’s lead to just 11 points. That lead continued to shrink as Arizona clamped down defensively. Perkins and Mathews missed shots from deep before Markkanen drilled a jumper of his own. But Arizona only got as close as seven points as they were unable to complete their comeback.

Lauri Markannen against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. | Photo: @StaplesCenter via Twitter

With that win, the Gonzaga Bulldogs improve to 8-0 on the season and should move up a spot or two in the rankings this coming week.

Arizona has now dropped two games already in non-conference play, against two top schools, mind. But the question is, will they remain in the top 25? Surely they will, but probably just.