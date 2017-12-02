#3 Kansas Jayhawks hang on late to defeat #2 Baylor Bears in thrilling Big 12 meeting

College Basketball

Western Michigan University 76  over Northern Illinois University  67

VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Western Michigan University's win over Northern Illinois University.

Tucker Haymond (1) battles under the boards against Jaylen Key (15). Photo: Walter Cronk
Dontel Highsmith (3) go's for the lay up under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
Eugene German (10) of Northern Illinois go's up against Seth Dugan (50). Photo: Walter Cronk
Tucker Haymond (10) getting helped off the ground by team mate Reggie Jones (23) after hitting the three point shot and getting fouled. Photo: Walter Cronk
Eugene German (10) of Northern Illinois gets past the defense and to the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
Reggie Jones (23) shoots the jumper with Austin Pauga (31) in his face. Photo: Walter Cronk
Big man Seth Dugan (50) takes the shot over Marin Maric (34). Photo: Walter Cronk
Thomas Wilder (10) takes the off balance jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Marin Maric (34) going for two points. Photo: Walter Cronk
Western Michigan's Reggie Jones (23) got the play of the game with a steal and fast break dunk. Photo: Walter Cronk
Seth Dugan (50) and Marin Maric (34) battle for positon under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
Reggie Jones (23) shoots over Laytwan Porter (2). Photo: Walter Cronk
Eugene German (10) taking the jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Reggie Jones (23) takes the hook shot over Marin Maric (34). Photo: Walter Cronk
Brandon Johnson (35) gets the big block on Eugene German (10). Photo: Walter Cronk
Jaylen Key (15) attempts to block the shot of Brandon Johnson (35). Photo: Walter Cronk
Thomas Wilder (10) shooting over Northern Illinois defense. Photo: Walter Cronk
Marin Maric (34) cant get their in time as Brandon Johnson (35) takes the shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
