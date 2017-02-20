Western Michigan University 88-80 over Eastern Michigan University 02-20-2017 VAVEL USA presents you the best images of Western Michigan University's win over Eastern Michigan University. Western Michigan's Tucker Haymond (1) guard's Jordan Nobles (15) of Eastern Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk - VAVEL USA Eastern Michigan 80 88 Western Michigan Eastern Michigan's James Thompson IV (2) gos up for the lay up. Photo: Walter Cronk Ray Lee (0) going in for the uncontested two points. Photo: Walter Cronk Seth Dugan (50) taking the hook shot. Photo: Walter Cronk Ray Lee (0) gets the steal from Josh Davis (3). Photo: Walter Cronk Brandon Johnson (35) takes the one handed shot over Baylee Steele (40). Photo: Walter Cronk Jarrin Randall (12) hits the three point shot over Lamar Wofford-Humphrey (32). Photo: Walter Cronk James Thompson IV (2) takes the hook shot over Seth Dugan (50). Photo: Walter Cronk Jared Printy (4) takes the three point shot over James Thompson IV (2). Photo: Walter Cronk Eastern Michigan's Ty Toney (32) directs the offense from the top of the arc. Photo: Walter Cronk James Thompson IV (2) go's for the lay up under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk Jarrin Randall (12) collides with James Thompson IV (2) in mid air. Photo: Walter Cronk After a team mates missed shot, Tucker Haymond (2) gets the easy put back and two points. Photo: Walter Cronk Eastern Michigan's Ray Lee (0) fouls Thomas Wilder (10) while taking the shot. Photo: Walter Cronk Seth Dugan (50) attempts to block James Thompson IV (2) shot. Photo: Walter Cronk Tucker Haymond (1) go's for two points under the hoop. Photo: Walter Cronk Adida Ikongshul (24) takes the jumper over James Thompson IV (2). Photo: Walter Cronk Lamar Wofford-Humphrey (23) gets the easy dunk. Photo: Walter Cronk Reggie Jones (23) takes the one handed jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk James Thompson IV (2) gets the second dunk of the night for Eastern Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk Reggie Jones (23) and Thomas WIlder (10) figuring out who to cover at the end of the game. Photo: Walter Cronk > NCAA > College Basketball