Western Michigan University 80-55 over Ball State University

Western Michigan University 88-80 over Eastern Michigan University

College Basketball

VAVEL USA presents you the best images of Western Michigan University's win over Ball State University.

Francis Kiapway (0) of Ball State drives past Jarrin Randall (12) of Western Michigan. Photo: Walter Cronk
Ball State
55 80
Western Michigan
Seth Dugan (50) takes the jump shot over the Ball State defense. Photo: Walter Cronk
Tucker Haymond (1) takes the three point shot with Ryan Weber (33) in his face. Photo: Walter Cronk
Bryce Moore (0) splits the defenders while going for two points. Photo: Walter Cronk
Thomas Wilder (10) takes the one handed shot around Tahjai Teague (25). Photo: Walter Cronk
Tahjai Teague (25) takes the open jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Brandon Johnson (35) sets the pick for Jared Printy (4). Photo: Walter Cronk
Drake LaMont (42) gets the block on Franko House (15). Photo: Walter Cronk
Josh Davis (3) has his hand in the face of Sean Sellers (34). Photo: Walter Cronk
Tayler Persons (2) takes the one handed shot over Drake LaMont (42). Photo: Walter Cronk
Franko House (15) gets the shot off over Brandon Johnson (35). Photo: Walter Cronk
Tucker Haymond (1) gets the steal from Francis Kiapway (0). Photo: Walter Cronk
Reggie Jones (23) takes the jump shot over Sean Sellers (34). Photo: Walter Cronk
Drake LaMont (42) takes the hook shot over Trey Moses (41). Photo: Walter Cronk
Adida Ikongshul (24) go's for two points by stretching above the Ball State defender. Photo: Walter Cronk
Seth Dugan (50) gets the reverse lay up to go in. Photo: Walter Cronk
Brandon Johnson (35) scores off the one handed dunk. Photo: Walter Cronk
