Oregon Ducks vs North Carolina Tar Heels Live Score Stream in the 2017 NCAA Final Four

As far as injury news, Berry II will almost surely suit up tomorrow night for the Oregon Ducks vs North Carolina Tar Heels live contest. Head Coach Roy Williams said on Tuesday that he was resting and wouldn’t have been able to play mid-week, but he has since felt better and will not want to miss such a massive game. The Tar Heels are also without sophomore guard Kenny Williams, who was lost for the season when he injured his knee a few weeks prior.

The Ducks also lost a key bench player for the season when forward Chris Boucher hurt his knee. Both teams have found a way to cover for these players’ absences, as key as they could have been.

Forward Jordan Bell is the “glue guy” for the Ducks, and his all-around play has been a huge boost for his squad. He blocked eight shots against Kansas and nearly dropped a triple-double in the process. He is someone who can give the North Carolina frontcourt some trouble, and it will be key to box him out on the boards and get him in foul trouble.

For the Oregon Ducks, the key will be the continued performance of Tyler Dorsey. The guard has been on an absolute tear, scoring no less than 20 points in all four tournament games including clutch shots against Rhode Island and Michigan. If he is on fire, it will be a tight game. Junior Dillon Brooks is also a leader for this team, and he always has the potential to take over the game on the offensive end.

The Tar Heels will also need production out of their big men, most importantly the senior starters Isaiah Hicks and Kennedy Meeks. Hicks has struggled with foul trouble all season, and it allowed for the aforementioned Maye to get minutes down the stretch and hit the game-winning jumper. They will need Hicks to be more involved on the glass and in the offense against a scrappy Ducks team. Meeks pulled down a monster total of 17 rebounds against Kentucky and will look for more of the same in this one.

Berry, meanwhile, is dealing with a sprained ankle that has bothered him since the team’s first round clash against Texas Southern. He has twisted the ankle multiple times in practice and games since then, but he has continued to battle and play at a high level. After starting out just 3-21 shooting in the tournament, he has regained his rhythm and been a leader for the Tar Heels. His distribution abilities also make him indispensable, and it is a major reason why the team is much worse when he is off the floor.

The key for the Tar Heels in this one will undoubtedly be the play of their two stars, Justin Jackson and Joel Berry II. When these two juniors are at their best, North Carolina is arguably the toughest team to beat in the nation. Jackson’s ability to shoot the three-ball in contested situations is huge, as is his unique ability to drive the lane and finish difficult floaters. His jersey will head to the rafters in the Dean Smith Center, as he accomplished first-team All-American honors from multiple sources.

The Ducks were able to cruise past the number one-seeded Kansas Jayhawks 74-60 in the regional final and have plenty of confidence heading into this matchup with North Carolina. They will need to play their best to knock off the favorites, but they have shown time and time again this season that their heart and ability in the clutch are rivaled by no others.

The Oregon Ducks, meanwhile, are treading on ground in which they have never before tread. This team is the first Ducks team to make the Final Four since the inaugural NCAA Tournament, which included just eight teams in the first place. It has been an impressive season for the squad, and they have backed it up with stellar performances in the tournament despite not being at full strength.

However, they experienced a buzzer beater of their own in the Elite Eight, as unlikely hero Luke Maye knocked out the powerful Kentucky Wildcats in a game for the ages. The score finished 75-73, and went down to wire exactly like their matchup earlier in the regular season. Kentucky came out on top in that one, 102-100. The Tar Heels now stand as the favorites to win the coveted prize and will hope to carry their momentum into the final weekend in Phoenix.

The trip to the Final Four marks the North Carolina Tar Heels’ record 20th time advancing this far in the tournament, and they believe they can finish the job and attain the school’s sixth National Championship. The road to this point has been a dramatic and heartbreaking one, as the Tar Heels were infamously defeated in the 2016 National Championship Game thanks to a game-winning shot by Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins.

