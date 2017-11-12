Photos and images of Western Michigan University 103-72 Siena Heights University 11-12-2017 VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Western Michigan University's win over Siena Heights University. Jason Whitens (30) battle's Trevor Holston (33) under the basket | Photos: Walter Cronk Western Michigan 103 72 Siena Heights Reggie Jones (23) shooting for two points. Photo: Walter Cronk Nick Randle (0) go's in for the lay up against Reggie Jones (23) Photo: Walter Cronk Brandon Johnson (35) fights for position under the basket against Trevor Holston (33) Photo: Walter Cronk Trevor Holston (33) cant get to Seth Dugan (50) in time as he's taking the short jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk Nick Randle (0) tries to get around Thomas Wilder (10) Photo: Walter Cronk Keith Jordan Jr. (30) takes the jump shot over Drake LaMont (42). Photo: Walter Cronk Adida Ikongshul (24) takes the open jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk Drake LaMont (42) takes the left handed hook shot over Jon Hovermale (4). Photo: Walter Cronk PJ Austin (12) takes the open three point shot. Photo: Walter Cronk Thomas Wilder (10) gets called for the foul while trying to steal the ball from Nick Randle (0). Photo: Walter Cronk Brandon Johnson (35) clears the way for Thomas Wilder (10) by setting the pick on Nick Randle (0). Photo: Walter Cronk Adida Ikongshul (24) shoots and makes the open three pointer. Photo: Walter Cronk Brandon Johnson (35) grabs the rebound. Photo: Walter Cronk Reggie Jones (23) go's in for the open lay up. Photo: Walter Cronk Drake LaMont (42) takes the hook shot over Trevor Holston (33). Photo: Walter Cronk Jarrin Randall (12) splits through the defenders Keith Jordan Jr. (30) and Jon Hovermale (4). Photo: Walter Cronk Adida Ikongshul (24) gets around Josh Winowiecki (10) for the shot attempt. Photo: Walter Cronk Brandon Johnson (35) gets above Kevin Smith II (24) for the lay up. Photo: Walter Cronk Adida Ikongshul (24) tries to block the shot of Kevin Smith II (24). Photo: Walter Cronk PJ Austin (12) blocks Michael Flowers (1) shot late in the game. Photo: Walter Cronk USA > NCAA > College Basketball