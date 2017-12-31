Photos and images of Western Michigan University 67-58 over Bowling Green

Photos and images of Western Michigan University 92-71 over Chicago State University

VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Western Michigan University's win over Bowling Green

Jasmyn Walker (34) defends Carly Santoro (14). Photo: Walter Cronk
Carly Santoro (14) looks to get around Jordan Walker (23). Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) tries to block the shot of Andrea Cecil (3). Photo: Walter Cronk
Jordan Walker (23) attempts the open jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) attempts to get to the basket past Haley Puk (33). Photo: Walter Cronk
Jasmyn Walker (34) tries to get the shot off above Carly Santoro (14). Photo: Walter Cronk
LaTondra Brooks (32) takes the shot around Caterrion Thompson (23). Photo: Walter Cronk
Nina Farkic (5) eyes the basket with Sydney Lambert (13) closing in on her. Photo: Walter Cronk
Meredith Miller (22) takes the shot with Jane Uecker (24) in her face. Photo: Walter Cronk
Carly Santoro (14) fights of three Western Michigan defenders for the ball. Photo: Walter Cronk
Kamrin Reed (11) gets a good look at a jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Teammates check on Kamrin Reed (11) after she go's down with an injury. Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) tries to get around Andrea Cecil (3). Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) tries to block the shot of Andrea Cecil (3). Photo: Walter Cronk
Marley Hill (33) post's up down low with Sierra Thompson (42) on her back in hopes of getting the ball. Photo: Walter Cronk
Sierra Thompson (42) takes the shot under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
Sydney Lambert (13) drives to the hoop around Leighah-Amori Wool (24). Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) fights for a rebound under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
