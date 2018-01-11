Photos and images of Western Michigan University 88-83 over Northern Illinois

Photos and images of Western Michigan University 88-83 over Northern Illinois

Photos and images of Western Michigan University 88-83 over Northern Illinois

VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Western Michigan University's win over Northern Illinois

Photos and images of Western Michigan University 88-83 over Northern Illinois
Kelly Smith (25) sets the pick for Mikayla Voigt (21). Photo: Walter Cronk
Western Michigan
88 83
Northern Illinois
Courtney Woods (4) gets the loose ball and and passes it off in a hurry. Photo: Walter Cronk
Courtney Woods (4) gets the loose ball and and passes it off in a hurry. Photo: Walter Cronk
Kelly Smith (25) go's for the reverse layup under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
Kelly Smith (25) go's for the reverse layup under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
Courtney Woods (4) stands her ground while Jasmyn Walker (34) attempts the shot over her. Photo: Walter Cronk
Courtney Woods (4) stands her ground while Jasmyn Walker (34) attempts the shot over her. Photo: Walter Cronk
Emma VanZanten (52) gets the open shot off. Photo: Walter Cronk
Emma VanZanten (52) gets the open shot off. Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) takes the jump shot over Ally May (34). Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) takes the jump shot over Ally May (34). Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) gets the two points after this fastbreak. Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) gets the two points after this fastbreak. Photo: Walter Cronk
Gabby Nikitinaite (3) takes the open three point shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Gabby Nikitinaite (3) takes the open three point shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jasmyn Walker (34) gets the two points with this shot from under the hoop. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jasmyn Walker (34) gets the two points with this shot from under the hoop. Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) attempts the shot around Kelly Smith (25). Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) attempts the shot around Kelly Smith (25). Photo: Walter Cronk
Jasmyn Walker (34) attempts the three pointer over Kelly Smith (25). Photo: Walter Cronk
Jasmyn Walker (34) attempts the three pointer over Kelly Smith (25). Photo: Walter Cronk
Courtney Woods (4) takes a leaning shot around Jordan Walker (23). Photo: Walter Cronk
Courtney Woods (4) takes a leaning shot around Jordan Walker (23). Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) blocks the shot of Paulina Castro (24). Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) blocks the shot of Paulina Castro (24). Photo: Walter Cronk
Mikayla Voigt (21) takes the shot over Jordan Walker (23). Photo: Walter Cronk
Mikayla Voigt (21) takes the shot over Jordan Walker (23). Photo: Walter Cronk
With the game being close late in the game Ally May (34) and Jordan Walker (23) are both going after a loose ball. Photo: Walte Cronk
With the game being close late in the game Ally May (34) and Jordan Walker (23) are both going after a loose ball. Photo: Walte Cronk
Kelly Smith (25) gets fouled by Breanna Mobley (10). Photo: Walter Cronk
Kelly Smith (25) gets fouled by Breanna Mobley (10). Photo: Walter Cronk