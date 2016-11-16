College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State move up to number two, with Washington dropping out of top four

Curtis Samuel hauls in a catch during Ohio State's big win over Maryland (image source: Marvin Fong, The Plain Dealer via cleveland.com)

After a weekend of stunning upsets, the committee have made very few changes to College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Clemson Tigers and Michigan Wolverines maintain their spots in the top four despite losses to unranked opponents on Saturday.

Urban Meyer's Ohio State Buckeyes are the big movers, with their 62-3 victory over Maryland moving them up to number two spot, with the Washington Huskies dropping down to the six spot after suffering their first defeat of the season.

Big Ten duo sit behind Bama atop the rankings

The one ranking everyone could be sure of was that of the Alabama Crimson Tide who as the only undefeated power five team remain in the number one spot. Their 51-3 win over Mississippi State, alongside Auburn's shock defeat in Athens against Georgia saw them wrap up the SEC West ahead of the Iron Bowl, guaranteeing their place in the SEC Championship game which will take place in the Georgia Dome.

Ohio State's back-to-back 62-3 victories have done enough for the committee to move them from outside the top four up into the number two spot. The offence led by JT Barrett and Curtis Samuel looks to be back on track, and despite the path to a Big Ten title game out of their hands, their resumé stacks up well at this point.

Behind Ohio State in the three spot is Michigan, who suffered two disappointing losses since the last rankings. Firstly on the field, going down 14-13 to the Iowa Hawkeyes, and then off the field with the news that starting quarterback Wilton Speight has reportedly suffered a broken collarbone and will miss some time.

Iowa celebrate their shock win over Michigan (image source: SI.com)

The matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines on the final weekend of November will play a huge role in who makes the playoff.

Clemson maintain top four spot ahead of Louisville despite shock defeat on home soil

Alongside Alabama, Clemson had what looked like the easiest path to an undefeated season having overcome their toughest opponents earlier in the season.

Wins over Auburn, Louisville and Flordia State had put Dabo Swinney's team in position for another run at the playoffs, but on closer inspection, five of their nine wins so far have come by seven points or less.

A missed game-winning field-goal by North Carolina State's Kyle Bambard in October helped Clemson survive four weeks ago, but they were not so lucky this past weekend, going down to a 43-42 defeat at Death Valley against the unranked Pitt Panthers, with Chris Blewitt nailing a walk-off game winner from 48 yards.

That loss has made their path to the playoff more cloudy, but the committee's decision to support head-to-head records means that Clemson stay ahead of Louisville in the latest rankings. This means that wins over Wake Forest and South Carolina, followed by an ACC Championship is very likely to see Clemson claim a top four spot on selection day, with Louisville stuck on the outside looking in.

Top 25 rankings

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Clemson

5. Louisville

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Penn State

9. Oklahoma

10. Colorado

11. Oklahoma State, 12. Utah, 13. USC, 14. West Virginia, 15. Auburn, 16. LSU, 17. Florida State, 18. Nebraska, 19. Tennessee, 20. Boise State, 21. Western Michigan, 22. Washington State, 23. Florida, 24. Stanford, 25. Texas A&M.