3 Ohio State claim enthralling 2OT victory over #2 Michigan in "The Game"

Curtis Samuel scores the walk-off touchdown (image via: CBS)

In the best rivalry in sport, the Ohio State Buckeyes outlasted the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

This was the 113th clash between the rivals, yet the first in history to go to overtime, with Curtis Samuel's walkoff touchdown claiming a memorable victory.

With both sides ranked in the top four by the College Football Playoff committee, tuesday's rankings will make for fascinating reading to see just how much this result has affected both team's outlooks going forward.

Ohio State fans celebrate the 20T win (image via: gbmwolverine.com)

Buckeyes battle back to force overtime after Wolverines come close to division-clinching win

With a place in the Big Ten Championship guaranteed with a win for Michigan, a 17-7 lead in the third quarter looked to have set them on their way to Indianapolis.

Down 7-3 following Malik Hooker's pick-six, Michigan scored 14 straight points to take control behind a pair of touchdowns from full-back Khalid Hill.

His first, from a yard out, with just six seconds left on the first-half gameclock saw Jim Harbaugh's team regain the lead, and then after catching an eight-yard pass from Wilton Speight and taking it into the endzone the Wolverines had built a substantial advantage.

The home team battled back, and after Mike Weber's one yard plunge they were within three, setting up a tense final quarter.

JT Barrett started to take over the contest, carrying the ball 30 times before the game was over, only to see a drive stalled at the two. Tyler Durbin missed the ensuing 20 yard field-goal, but made amends with one second left on the clock setting up the first overtime between these rivals.

Samuel the star as Buckeyes claim walk-off overtime win

After more than four hours of action, Ohio State fans stormed the field in the moments after Samuel's match-winning touchdown.

With just his seventh carry of the day, Samuel cut to the left and burst through a hole paved by his blockers, leaping into the endzone to claim the win.

After both teams had scored touchdowns with their first overtime possessions, the Buckeyes bettered Michigan's field-goal following a close call on Barrett's fourth down conversion.

In a game for the ages, Urban Meyer's team made the big play when it mattered most and now look very likely to battle for a national championship despite not being guaranteed a Big Ten championship spot.