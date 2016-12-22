Louisiana Tech Bulldog's head coach Skip Holtz, Navy Midshipmen's Ken Niumatalolo excited for Armed Forces Bowl challenge

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo looks on during a regular season game | Source: Patrick Fallon- Getty Images

After up and down seasons for both programs, Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz and Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo are looking to finish strong in the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. While both programs may harbor regrets following some tight losses this season, both coaches are excited for the challenge the other team poses tomorrow in Fort Worth.

Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz on the challenge Navy poses

"Any time you play an offense like this, you wish you had a whole other week or two weeks or three weeks. But, unfortunately, we play the game tomorrow. So we've got to be ready," said a confident Holtz on his team's preparation for the bowl game.

"And I think we've had a good couple days of preparation here. The facilities here have been great to work with. And I think we're really excited about having the opportunity to play Navy tomorrow at 3:30," concluded the Bulldogs' head coach.

Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz leads his team out of the locker room | Source: Patrick Fallon- Getty Images

When asked about how he feels his team matches up against the Midshipmen, Holtz said, "We have an unselfish attitude right now on our team. And I like the way they are coming together, even with the two losses to end the season, which was disappointing, I know, for everybody involved."

"But we're really excited about having the opportunity to step out on the field in the bowl game and have a chance to play a top 25 team in Navy," said Holtz, who's in his fourth year in Ruston.

On his standout wide receiver, Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech's head coach said, "Two receivers, one who is here with us today, Trent Taylor, who has caught for over 1,000 yards the last couple years. He's a guy from Shreveport that's come in and has just really played well for us as a leader, as a football player," said Holtz, the Conference USA coach of the year.

"He's the guy that, when things get tough, he's the one that wants the ball under his arm and he's going to make something happen for you," concluded Holtz.

Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz talks with players during a regular season game | Source: Wesley Hill - Getty Images

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo on an intriguing bowl matchup

When asked about stopping the Louisiana Tech offense, Niumatalolo said, "Coach Holtz talked about a couple more days of practice. We would like a couple more players on the field to stop them defensively. Nobody has been able to stop them. One of the best offenses in the country," stated Navy's head coach.

"And, as I look at both of our teams, very similar. Had some tough losses down the road. Doesn't take away from the great season both of us have had for our seniors. Really proud of the way our seniors have responded this year," said the Midshipmen's head coach in his 10th season in Annapolis.

"Like everybody else, you have injuries and adversity. And just been proud of our young men and how they have endured this, this year," stated this season's American Athletic Conference coach of the year.

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo celebrates a win against Notre Dame during the regular season | Source Rob Carr - Getty Images

On his respect for the job Skip Holtz has done at Louisiana Tech, Niumatalolo said, "We are looking forward to playing a really good football team. Coach Holtz is one of the most respected coaches in our profession. Been doing this for a long time. So we're honored to be here," concluded Navy's head coach.

When asked how he plans on stopping Holtz and Louisiana Tech's high-powered offense, Niumatalolo said, "I think everything starts on any offense with the quarterback. And Ryan Higgins is as good as I have seen on tape. Gets the ball out of his hands quickly. They do so many things that present issues for you and they stretch you vertically and horizontally."

Finally, on how to handle the Bulldogs defense, Niumatalolo said, "Defensively, they are more of an attacking team. We don't really know how they will play us because what we do is so different. So we just got to wait and see. They got a lot of athletes that can run. Like Coach says, it will be a great matchup," concluded Niumatalolo, who's Navy team defeated Middle Tennessee in the 2013 Armed Forces Bowl.