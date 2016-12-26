Mississippi State survives against Miami-Ohio to win St Petersburg Bowl

In a close, low-scoring defensive struggle, Mississippi State preserved a 17-16 win over Miami-Ohio in the St. Petersburg Bowl by blocking a potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Fitzgerald dominates game for Bulldogs with arm, legs

In what was a performance typical of his season, Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 136 yards on his way to being named game MVP. Fitzgerald, who led the Southeastern Conference in total offense, scored on runs of 2 and 44 yards on the way to his eighth 100-yard rushing performance of the season.

Fitzgerald was masterful in accounting for 268 total yards and the Bulldogs' only two touchdowns of the game/Photo: Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports

Miami-Ohio quarterback Gus Ragland threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, but his first interception of the season proved to be the difference in the game as Mississipip State turned that turnover into the eventual game-winning 36-yard field goal by Westin Graves with 12:03 to play.

Mullen, Martin offer takes on game

For Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen, whose team overcame a 9-0 deficit, it was a fitting reward for a team that persevered all season: "Great game. Not exactly how we drew it up," Mullen said. "You know what, it's been an interesting year. We've battled. Throughout the year we've lost some tough games on the final play of the game," Mullen added. "I told the guys in the locker room afterward, we're here because we didn't give up. We found a way to go make that final play. Even though we missed a lot of opportunities, we made the final play when it mattered."

For Redhawks coach Chuck Martin, he felt his team was slightly better, but failed on the one play that would've given his team, who rallied from an 0-6 start to reach a bowl, a fiarytale ending: "We were one play ahead of them for most of the game, if not more than one, but they were one play ahead of us at the end," Miami coach Chuck Martin said. "We had opportunities. When you look at it, it didn't need to come down to that last kick, but it did. They made one more play than us. Tough way to end. That's sports, and that's competition."

Adams talks about game-saving play

Miami-Ohio had chances on their next two possessions, driving deep into Bulldogs territory, turning the ball over on downs at the Mississippi State 32 midway through the fourth quarter and reaching the 17 before Dowd had his kick blocked with 5 seconds left.

Adams spoke about what he saw on film that allowed him to make the game-winning play: "We had noticed on film that the kicker kind of did line drives. All that was going through my head was get your hands up as quick as you can," Adams said. "It's been a tough year for us. The only thing going through my mind was make a play, make something happen, and that's what I did."