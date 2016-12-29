Northwestern defeat Pitt in 31-24 thriller to claim Pinstripe Bowl

Justin Jackson ran for 224 yards in Northwestern's Pinstripe Bowl win (image source: USA Today via Vinnie Duber-csnchicago)

The Northwestern Wildcats claimed a 31-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers to claim the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

At Yankee Stadium in New York, the Big Ten team overturned a fourth quarter deficit to end their season with a 7-6 record thanks to a balanced offensive performance.

Pitt lost star running back James Conner to injury in the first half, and once starting quarterback Nathan Peterman was also knocked out of the game their hopes went up in smoke with a pair of interceptions thrown by backup quarterback Ben DiNucci sealing their fate.

Jackson explodes for 224 rushing yards to continue ground Bowl dominance

The MVP of the contest was Wildcat running back Justin Jackson, who rushed for more than 200 yards for the first time in his career and three touchdowns in a performance which will leave NFL scouts purring.

After a quiet opening quarter saw Pitt claim a 3-0 advantage, Jackson exploded in the second, putting up rushing scores at the beginning and end of the quarter to hand Pat Fitzgerald's unit a 14-10 half-time lead following Jester Weah's 69 yard TD reception for the Panthers.

Justin Jackson celebrates after scoring a Pinstripe Bowl touchdown (image source: Adam Hunger, Stringer - Getty Images)

Peterman capped a four-play, 68 yard drive to kickstart the second half for Pittsburgh, only for Northwestern to instantly reclaim the lead thanks to a 40 yard scamper from Jackson to take him past 200 yards on the ground.

Wildcats defense pick off DiNucci twice to ice game

The lead exchanged hands again at the beginning of the fourth quarter on two ocassions with full-back George Aston diving over for a Pitt score, before Garrett Dickerson finished off a 14-play drive with a 21 yard reception to put Northwestern 28-24 ahead with eight minutes left on the clock.

DiNucci produced an encouraging opening drive which ended with Aston's TD, but he enjoyed no such luck on his next two possessions which were both ended with picks by Wildcat Defensive Back's Jared McGee and Kyle Queiro.

The Queiro interception followed a successful 37 yard field goal from Jack Mitchell to end Pitt's chances of Bowl success in New York and sparking wild celebrations on the Northwestern sideline.

Pitt were unable to overcome in-game injuries to both Conner and Peterman, and the offence which had been free-scoring all season suddenly failed them at the worst possible moment.

In winning the Pinstripe Bowl, Northwestern produced one of their best all-round performances of the season, and continue a trend of underdogs toppling their opponents in December Bowl games.