South Florida wins wild Birmingham Bowl over South Carolina 46-39 in overtime

South Florida defeated South Carolina 46-39 in overtime to win the Birmingham Bowl for the Bulls' school-record 11th victory.

Flowers does it all to power South Florida to big lead

Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers was the star of the game, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 105 yards and three more scores. His first TD on the ground from four yards out was set up by Devin Abraham's interception of Gamecocks' quarterback Jake Bentley. His second four-yard TD run came after an 11 play, 80-yard drive that gave USF a 15-0 lead.

Both teams scored a couple of touchdowns in the second period, including Flowers' third touchdown run and a 37-yard strike to D'Ernest Johnson to give the Bulls a 29-14 lead.

Flowers was spectacular, accounting for 366 total yards and five scores | Source: Shanna Lockwood - USA Today Sports

South Carolina mounts second half comeback to force overtime

The Gamecocks needed a second-half response and got one when Deebo Samuel scored on a four-yard run to pull South Carolina to within 29-21. After a USF field goal, Bentley was picked off by Tajee Fullwood, who promptly returned it 47 yards for a score to give the Bulls a seemingly comfortable 39-21 lead.

After a 43-yard field goal by Elliott Fry reduced the deficit to 39-24 heading into the fourth quarter, Bentley found Bryan Edwards for a nine-yard score to cut into the South Florida lead further, which now stood at 39-31.

After Fullwood forced A.J. Turner to fumble, the Bulls recovered, but were unable to do anything with the gift and punted back to South Carolina. Chris Lammons returned the kick to the USF two-yard line and set up Turner's one-yard run, which made it 39-37 South Florida. Bentley found Hayden Hurst for the game-tying two-point conversion and the score was now level at 39 and the game was headed to overtime.

Deebo Samuel hauled in 14 of Jake Bentley's 32 completions for 190 yards and this score to bring South Carolina back from an 18-point deficit | Source: Gerry Melendez - The State

Flowers caps off brilliant performance with game-winning TD pass, USF defense holds

It didn't take Flowers to respond as South Florida won the overtime toss. The USF signal-caller threw a 25-yard TD pass to Elkanah Dillon on the first play of the extra period to give the Bulls a 46-39 lead.

After Turner picked up a first down at the USF 12, he was stopped for a one-yard gain and Bentley threw incomplete on third down. On the Gamecocks' last chance, Bentley was sacked by Mike Love and the Bulls had wrapped up their school-record 11th win in heart-stopping fashion.