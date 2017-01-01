1 Alabama Crimson Tide roll behind Bo Scarbrough to defeat #4 Washington Huskies 24-7; reach College Football Playoff final

The Alabama Crimson Tide are into the College Football Playoff final after a 24-7 win over the Washington Huskies in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

After falling behind to a 7-0 deficit early on, Alabama ran all over the Huskies undermanned defense, with Bo Scarbrough amassing 180 yards from 19 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

The Bama defense all continued to tear up the record books, with Ryan Anderson's second quarter pick-six of Jake Browning handing them the control on the scoreboard they needed to dominate the second half.

Scarbrough rumbles to MVP award behind two touchdown performance

Sophomore running back Bo Scarbrough was the best player on the field at the Georgia Dome, and his breakout game helped Bama reach the College Football Playoff Final which will take place on January 9th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Bo Scarbrough in action for Alabama (image via: Fox Sports)

Taking over from the likes of Mark Ingram, Eddie Lacy and Derrick Henry who have all enjoyed success under Nick Saban in the Crimson uniforms, Scarbrough forced 11 missed tackles on his carries, accumulating 132 of his rushing yards after contact.

His first touchdown came in the first quarter, but only after the Huskies had drawn first blood and taken a 7-0 lead thanks to a Dante Pettis 16 yard touchdown reception from Browning.

An Adam Griffith 41 yard field goal, plus Anderson's interception return completed the scoring in the second quarter, before Scarbrough produced the play of the game, ripping off a sensational 68 yard weaving touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to all but confirm victory on a breakthrough performance from the young back.

Bama defense manhandle Huskies in another statement win

As has been the case all season, Alabama's defense was a major part in their win, and they became the first defense all season to put points up against the Huskies offense thanks to Anderson's pick-six. Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts completed less than ten passes during the game in Atlanta, yet their relentless defence alongside a rampant rushing attack saw Saban's team claim the comfortable win over this year's Pac-12 champions.

Jonathan Allen was a constant menace, compiling a sack and two tackles-for-loss, before Minkah Fitzpatrick closed out the game with an interception in the final moments of the contest.

As was expected, the SEC champs completely shut down Washington's run game, allowing just 44 yards on 29 carries, with Chico McClatcher accounting for 16 of those on his single carry for Chris Petersen's team and in the passing game, 2016 standout John Ross could only haul in five passes for 28 yards.

Alabama have now given themselves the chance to add to their dynasty, and if they are successful in a week's time it will be their fifth national championship in just eight years.