VAVEL Arrives To USA

Have you ever read a headline for a news story on a website that was purposely misleading? Are you frustrated with biased articles that are designed to push a specific agenda rather keeping you informed? Are you tired of reading the same articles over and over again based on the same boring sporting clichés'? If just like me, you are looking for a reliable and entertaining source to get your sports news I hope you will consider giving VAVEL USA a chance.

VAVEL has become one of the most read newspaper in Europe because it was able to successfully address the above mentioned problems. They have been able to be successful because their focus is on objectivity, plurality and freedom of speech. They have given a forum to many promising writers who never had an opportunity to have their work read by a wide audience. They are looking to do the same in the United States with great coverage of American based sports leagues- NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, NCAA.

If you are an established writer looking for a bigger audience, or if you dream to become the next Bill Simmons, Peter King, Jason Whitlock or Zack Lowe but have never had an opportunity to have your work published please join us (www.vavel.com/author.html) and write us a email to [email protected] or contact us via the twitter account (@VAVEL_USA).

The VAVEL Story

With the DNA of the tireless passion that honors the strength of this dream, we report that the soul of VAVEL comes to America. The site is now accessible from 3pm EST April 21st from: https://www.vavel.com/en-us/ and our Twitter account: @VAVEL_USA.

In their firm principles of plurality, quality and honesty in their articles, VAVEL continues its expansion with the aim to inform and present the best sports content. In VAVEL USA, readers will find information, reports, analysis and other journalistic genres of all kinds of sports, without discrimination.

We are rebels. We found our office doors closed, and the only weapon talent and courage, open them wide. We jumped the wall separating us from what we love and we are thrilled, journalism, and stone by stone build a bridge full of opportunities for its passers, surmounted by a hill of opportunities, which maneuvered into precious and unforgettable experiences.

We were born, grew up and gradually we grow older, mature painting the picture with our brush, without teachers, with our growing naturally talented, alone, naked to the verve of our letters. With the illusion, who wants to know and live with vehemence unknown world, and the delicacy of every day who thrive in its waters the plants, and waiting patiently, until you see your Fulgencia. To smile. And finally, in this movie, they can win the good ones.

Because "it is all worth it, if the soul is not small" and VAVEL have souls, we come to the United States.

The VAVEL language and is written and spoken in the top 5 European languages ​​and the two major global alphabets, Latin, and Arabic.