Foreigners In The 2013 NFL Draft

New York is three days away from hosting another edition of the NFL Draft, this year’s edition of the 2013 NFL season is set to start without an overall consensus as to who will be the first pick of the draft as opposed to last year with Andrew Luck, and for moments, Robert Griffin III

With such an overwhelming set of prospects, we find five college players who will attend the Draft having been born outside the United States. It wouldn’t seem like such a strange case in the NBA Draft, NHL Draft or MLB Draft, however, the NFL holds the lowest percentage of foreign athletes in any of the top leagues in the United States. This is due to the fact that the game of football at a professional level is set and organized exclusively inside of the United States of America.

Alabama DT Jesse Williams, SMU DE Margus Hunt, BYU DE Ziggy Ansah, Florida State DE Björn Werner and Florida State OT Menelik Watson were all born outside the US, however they are not the first foreigners, nor the last to attend and become part of the best football league in the planet.

Jesse Williams; Nose Tackle born in Australia.

Alabama

Margus Hunt; Defensive End born in Estonia.

SMU

Menelik Watson; Offensive Tackle born in England.

Florida State

Ezekiel Ansah; Defensive End born in Ghana.

BYU

Björn Werner; Defenisve End born in Germany.

Florida State

Throughout history, few can forget legendary kicker Morten Anderson. The Dane, who is considered the top kicker in the New Orleans Saints history, had 7 trips to the Pro Bowl, 6 All Pro selection and was considered among the All-Decade team of the 80’s and 90’s.

Running back Christian Okoye, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1987 to 1992, led the league in rushing yards in 1989 and earned himself two trips to the Pro Bowl.

Now a day’s perhaps the most noteworthy foreigner in the NFL is the Raiders Sebastian Janikowski. The Pole has slowly become one of the most reliable kickers in recent memory. Another noteworthy name is Norwegian kicker Havard Rugland, better known as “Kickalicious” who shot to fame after a video on Youtube brought him training sessions with the New York Jets and the Detroit Lions, who ended up signing Rugland on a three year contract.

Generally most foreigners in the league end up on team’s special teams or as rotational players on defense. Another curious section for foreigners is that of those who were born outside the US but to American parents who were abroad for military or labor issues. Such is the case for Jets QB Tim Tebow who was born in the Philippines due to reasons tied to his parent’s faith. Same goes for Raiders cornerback Mike Jenks who was born in Germany due to his mother being stationed as a computer operator with the United States Army.