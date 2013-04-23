Analyzing the Top 5 Draft Prospects Linked to the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially turned the page on the absolute disaster that was the “Dream Team” era. New coach Chip Kelly was given a relatively clean slate, and he has done wonders with it so far. He has done a particularly good job in costless agency, not splashing the cash on big name costless-agents, opting instead to get cheaper players that brought some particular skill he desired to the position (not unlike Billy Beane in “Moneyball”). He did a great job improving the Eagles’ defense, which was nothing short of catastrophic last season.

Now, Kelly must keep up the good work and continue to improve on the Eagles through the draft. Kelly’s defensive formation change probably means that we will see the Eagles focus largely on that side of the ball. Rumours of the Eagles trading back in the first round are rubbish, they already have 9 picks and nothing to gain from it. The Eagles have a shot at landing a real difference maker this year, and up ahead are my opinion on the five prospects most commonly linked to the Eagles at 4th overall. Without further ado, my thoughts on:

Dee Milliner, CB, Alabama:

Following the departures of Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominic Rodgers-Cromartie, Brandon Boykin and Curtis Marsh were penciled as starting cornerbacks. While I do believe that Boykin showed he’ll eventually be star with his relatively strong performance as a rookie last season, neither one of them is ready to be a starter in this league right now. The position was somewhat addressed in costless agency, but neither of the two guys that were signed (Bradley Fletcher from the Rams and Cary Williams from the Ravens) look like long term answers at the position.

Enter Dee Milliner, a very interesting prospect out of Alabama. Milliner’s biggest asset is his ability to tackle (something that every single defensive back on the roster last season lacked). He is a very technical, very physical player that could terrorize opposing wide receivers for the next decade. However, I think that in a draft class that is full of talented CB’s (Florida State’s Xavier Rhodes, Boise State’s Jamar Taylor and Washington’s Desmond Trufant; to name few) , the Eagles are better off utilizing the fourth overall pick on another postion. There will still be top notch cornerback prospects available later in the draft.

Veredict: Pass.

Dion Jordan, DE, Oregon:

“You can never have too many pass rushers”. This relatively new drafting philosophy is becoming more and more popular the NFL continues its evolution into passing league. Dion Jordan is projected as a top ten pick in most mock drafts, and with good reason. The University of Oregon product’s speed, strength and reflexes are all top notch; and there’s also the fact that he’s played under Chip Kelly in college, which means the current Eagles head coach will know exactly what he’s getting.

The problem with Jordan is that he played as a defensive end in college, and most pundits see him making a transition to 3-4 outside linebacker, because of his small frame of “only” 248 lb. While there is no doubt that he would still be able to get to the quarterback as a linebacker, it is impossible to know for certain how he’d fare in pass coverage. This is a prospect that has a lot of upside, but also represents a huge risk. The Eagles can’t afford to take such a big gamble with the fourth overall pick.

Veredict: Pass.

Star Lotuleilei, DT, Utah:

Recently signed Isaac Sopoaga (from the 49ers) is the only nose tackle currently on the roster, and he’s only got two or three years of starting caliber football left in him (he’s 32). Lotuleilei would bring some much needed depth at the position, and would also inherit the starting job from Sopoaga later on.

Lotuleilei is relatively quick for his position, and has amazingly good footwork. He is a big nose tackle that seems to have been built for Chip Kelly’s dynamic coaching ways. Defensive Coordinator Bill Davis Jr. would certainly welcome an energetic stalwart with very little bust potential like Lotuleilei with open arms.

Veredict: Draft.

Eric Fisher, OT, Central Michigan:

This one is certainly the least flashy of all the prospects linked to the Eagles. He is, however, the one that could end up helping us the most. Drafting him would enable Todd Herremans, who has done an admirable at right tackle, to return to his natural right guard position; and it would give us somebody to replace the great Jason Peters once he retires. There is literally no downside to drafting Fisher.

Veredict: Draft.

Geno Smith, QB, West Virginia:

You knew this was coming. Geno Smith is, simply put, the most polarizing prospect currently linked to the Eagles. Smith’s speed, quick release, and potent arm make him the ideal man to run Chip Kelly’s offense. The West Virginia product is also the most talented signal-caller in a class that is ultra thin at the position, and it is because of this that the Eagles should utilize their first round pick on him.

The Eagles find themselves at an interesting position in this year’s draft. With the fourth overall pick, they have the chance to get a game changer that will ensure that they will not be picking anywhere near that spot in the future, and they must use this opportunity to invest in the most important position of all. Smith’s ceiling is simply too high for the Eagles to pass on him, like NFL draft guru Mel Kiper always says : “You just don’t pass on a franchise quarterback”. Smith is the kind of player you build teams around, and if I was general manager Howie Roseman, he is the man I’d use the fourth overall pick on.