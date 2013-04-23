Barkevious Mingo a great rookie

The draft is just a bit away, and on VAVEL, we'll tell you about one of the best choices for any team to pick on thursday's Draft.

As a college player, he used number 49 in LSU Tigers, he is one of the 10 Tiger's players to announce he will participate on 2013 draft. He was Second Team All-sec, also a lombardi award quarterfinalist, Nagursky trophy Look List. Bednarik Trophy Look List and Hendricks award list.

On 2012 season, Mingo got 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks and he also led the Tigers with 12 QB hurries. On the Pre-draft mesureables, Mingo got 4.58 seconds on the 40 yd dash, on the vertical jump 37 inches and on the 20 yard shuttle 4.39 seconds. Barkevious heights 6 feet 6 inches and weights 241 pounds.