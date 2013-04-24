Tavon Austin Gaining Momentum

Many are considering West Virginia's Tavon Austin the top talent in this year’s class of wide receivers. Expected to be among the top 10 picks in the draft, Austin has been currently gaining momentum heading into Thursday’s draft being considered one of the “hot names” in the last couple of days.

Having earned the rep of an all purpose player after his senior season at West VirginBia, where Austin recorded a total of 12 touchdowns, 1289 receiving yards, 643 rushing yards and 165 on punt returns and 813 on kick returns, earned him the designation as a first-team All-American.

Austin’s stock has been rising even more after an impressive performance at the Combine having ran a solid 4.34 in the 40-yard dash, among the best overall times. His reach was justified having jumped 32 inches and 120 inches in both vertical and broad jumps respectively.

Heading into the first day of the NFL Draft various scouts have determined his acceleration, vision, balance and toughness as his greatest strengths considering his size for a receiver.

However, many have agreed that it’s his same small size that causes concern as potential durability issues could arise. Another point is his tendency to try and force plays which could relegate him to the slot position in the NFL, which has seen him earn comparisons to Denver’s Wes Welker.

As of now Austin is viewed as an early round pick, with some considering him the 11th best player in the whole Draft. With teams such as the Bills, Rams or Jets, who could opt with one of their two first round picks to select a weapon that would immediately contribute to a team’s offense.