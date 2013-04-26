NFL Draft, Day 1 Review: Chargers Make The Smart Move, Add D.J. Fluker To Help Atrocious Offensive Line

Heading in to today’s draft, the number one priority in the Charger organization was addressing the team’s offensive line, considered by many experts, the worst in the league heading into the start of next season.

With the likes of tackles Eric Fisher, Luke Joeckel and Lane Johnson taken by the Chiefs, Jaguars and Eagles respectively, and Guards Jonathan Cooper and Chance Warmack having been drafted by the Cardinals and Titans; the Chargers opted to make Fluker the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft, making him the fourth tackle, and seventh offensive lineman, taken among the first eleven picks.





Fluker is considered an excellent offensive tackle that progressed and became a key member of Alabama’s offensive line, which was fundamental for the team’s back to back national championship teams, in which he only recorded 11 missed assignments during the entire 2012 season.

A real mountain, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighting in at 339-pounds, is as though as they come. Perhaps Fluker’s biggest assets is his blocking skills in the running game, his powerful presence and lasting motor should bring much needed help to a San Diego running game that ranked 27th in the league last year.

Although still a work in progress when it comes to his pass blocking skills due to his footwork, Fluker is still able to protect the quarterback at either the right guard or tackle spot. His versatility will be valued highly by a Chargers team that regularly struggles with injuries to their offensive line.

An interesting fact, Fluker has now become the third Alabama offensive tackle since 2009 to be taken in the first round, following former Crimson Tide players Andre Smith and James Carpenter.