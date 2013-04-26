NFL Draft, Day 1 Review: Saints Target Secondary Help With Safety Kenny Vaccaro

Last year , former Texas safety Kenny Vaccaro was rumored to be a possibility of entering the 2012 NFL Draft, receiving a projected second round grade by certain experts, but Vaccaro opted instead to remain one more year in Texas, a move that would end up paying big.

Tonight in New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the New Orleans Saints utilized the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2013 Draft on Vaccaro, with hopes that the former Texas Longhorn will be able to revive and add some stability to the Saints secondary, with the possibility of becoming an elite talent.

Vaccaro had a big impact during his time with Texas, having earned himself back to back first-team all-conference honors, after having replaced Seattle’s Earl Thomas, who he considers a huge influence and mentor.





Despite his hype coming out of college, Vaccaro struggled in the NFL Combine having set a 4.63 time in the 40 yard dash before then injuring his hip during a workout for the Dallas Cowboys. Still, many praised his burst and reaction quickness describing him as extremely athletic and with great strength, perhaps his biggest flaw is his inconsistency in the tackling department; Vaccaro truly has the potential to become among the top safeties in the NFL.

From Day 1, will be challenging Roman Harper for a starting job in the Saints secondary, if not, he should still be able to contribute in a number of ways in his rookie season against the likes of Cam Newton, Josh Freeman and Matt Ryan in the NFC South.