NFC East Draft Reactions

The first round officially concluded, with the NFC East teams having a relatively quiet night (except for the Cowboys). In one of the most downright strange first rounds I have ever seen, we saw six offensive linemen in the first eleven picks, only one solitary quarterback taken, and names like Geno Smith and Manti Te’o slide into the next round; teams in the NFC East conducted their affairs rather quietly (which wasn’t necessarily a bad thing). Here’s what I have to say about the moves each team made in the first round, enjoy!

Eagles (4th overall): Lane Johnson, OT, Oklahoma.

Pick Review: With both Luke Joeckel and Eric Fisher gone, the Eagles took the next best offensive tackle available. While I don’t agree with Johnson being drafted that high, the right tackle out of Oklahoma fulfills a need and was touted by NFL Network as the offensive lineman that best fit Chip Kelly’s offense. Even though I wouldn’t have taken him at fourth overall, the pick is undeniably solid.

Pick Grade: A-

What’s next? : Now that they covered offensive line, expect the Eagles to focus largely on defense with their remaining picks. Even though I would like them to take Geno Smith with the 35th overall pick in the second round, I could see them taking a defensive player and waiting it out for next year’s quarterback class. I expect Philadelphia to use the majority of this year’s draft picks to improve their secondary and defensive line.

New York Giants (18th overall): Justin Pugh, OT, Syracuse

Pick Review: The Giants have been having problems with their offensive line for years. While I do think that they had bigger fish to fry in the first round, and a couple of question regarding Pugh’s overall quality, offensive linemen are statistically less likely to bust than any other position; so I can hardly fault the G-Men for going that route.

Pick Grade: B+

What’s next?: I see the Giants picking a cornerback within the next two rounds, and I also believe their linebacking corps could use some help. I’d like to see them use some of their picks in the later rounds to add depth to their offensive line.

Dallas Cowboys (31st overall): Travis Frederick, C, Wisconsin.

Pick Review: I honestly do not understand what the Cowboys’ plan was tonight. They traded back to the 31st pick (and got less out of it than the Patriots did from trading out of the first round, mind you), only to get a center that was given a third round grade by most experts. They did need an interior offensive lineman, but this was a massive reach and overall baffling move.

Pick Grade: C (I’m being nice here.)

What’s next?: I think the Cowboys did not address any of their top three team needs in the first round, thus, I see them using the rest of their picks on guards, safeties and pass rushers.

Washington Redskins: N/A

The Redskins did not have a pick in the first round because they traded it to Saint Louis for the 2nd overall pick that they used on Robert Griffin III (which has worked out pretty well for them so far).

What’s next?: I think the Redskins need to add some offensive weapons through the draft, so I’m thinking they’ll pick a tight end or wide receiver in the second, and then just pick the best player available from then on.