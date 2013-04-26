Recaping Last Night's Picks In The First Round Of The NFL Draft

1. Kansas City Chiefs—OT Eric Fisher, Central Michigan

Although Luke Joeckel was considered by many as the top tackle in this year’s class, the Chiefs opted instead for Fisher to become the first player taken off the board.

Unless the team is able to reach an agreement with the Dolphins, expect Branden Albert to remain the team’s left tackle, which in turn, would mean that Fisher will start at the right spot and in time move to the “blind side” down the line in a few years.

An excellent blocker in the running game and good enough in the pass protection to keep QB Alex Smith safe, Fisher truly has the potential to become an elite player in the league, considering his continuing drastic development in Michigan, the sky truly is the limit.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars—OT Luke Joeckel, Texas A&M

As expected, the Jaguars took the Chief’s leftovers with the second pick of the draft, and as a result get arguably the best overall player in the draft in the form of Joeckel.

Joeckel is an exceptional talent and should be able to start in the Jaguars line up from Day 1, but just like the Fisher, might have to start at right tackle depending on what the Jaguars decide to to with current starter Eugene Monroe. Either way, Joeckel is the kind of player that any team can build around for the next decade or so.

3. Miami Dolphins (From OAK)—DE/OLB Dion Jordan, Oregon

The Dolphins were the first of many teams to trade up in Round 1 of the Draft, and were able to reach an agreement with the Raiders, who had been looking to trade out of the 3rd spot in the draft and move up infront of the Eagles, who were rumored to be a serious buyer for the Oregon product.

With the pick, the Dolphins have added a player capable of bringing immense speed and explosiveness of the line, being able to play either DE or OLB, with the ability to help out in coverage, an immediate boost for this Miami defense. Expect Jordan to make a big impact in the AFC East from the start.

4. Philadelphia Eagles—OT Lane Johnson, Oklahoma

The Eagles could not have drafted a better player that fits in so perfectly in Chip Kelly’s high tempo offense.

A dominant and mobile run blocker, Johnson will have no problem adapting to this Eagle’s offense while adding some much needed security for whoever is under center, be that Michael Vick or Nick Foles, and LeSean McCoy.

5. Detroit Lions—DE Ezekiel Ansah, BYU

Although he wasn’t the best player available, the Lions made the right move in drafting Ansah.

With both Cliff Avril and Kyle Vanden Bosch long gone, Detroit was more than exposed with their defensive ends. A true raw talent, the team will be hoping that Ansah can successfully adapt to the NFL with his speed and running motor to help put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Many are considering Ansah will either be a boom or bust. While the team believes he can eventually develop into a dominant player in the league, the question will be how long it will take for him to develop into such a player.

6. Cleveland Browns—DE/OLB Barkevious Mingo, Louisiana Stat

With the team having moved on to a 3-4 defense, one of the biggest priorities in this year’s draft was adding some much needed pass rushers in order to make this transition a successful one.

Just like Ansah, Mingo is considered a player in development and has left many experts believing the Browns have made a reach for a player that might not live up to expectations.

He’s not a three down player and is not as dominant in defending the run, as he is at rushing the passer. He could really excel as a situational player, utilizing his speed of the edge to cause havoc on opposing offensive lines.

7. Arizona Cardinals—OG Jonathan Cooper, North Carolina

Many experts are questioning the fact that an interior lineman was taken so high in the draft, but the Cardinals made a move that will benefit the team.

Cooper wasn’t the best guard in the draft; however he was the best pass blocker who is quick on his feet. Although many might not consider this a “sexy pick”, Cooper has the potential to shine in the Cardinals offense, although this will also depend on what the team decides to do with their tackles.

8. St. Louis Rams (From BUF)—WR Tavon Austin, West Virgnia

The Rams saw their man and made the necessary moves to get him. Trading up to get in front of the Jets, the Rams beat New York to what many considered to best weapon in the draft.

Austin will bring nothing but joy to Rams QB Sam Bradford. His versatility and explosiveness demands attention from opposing defenses and as a result will open this Rams offense.

Although undersized, Austin will surely make an immediate impact for the Rams, who are expecting a “Wes Welker” like effect after having drawn an immense number of comparisons.

9. New York Jets—CB Dee Milliner, Alabama

I guess you could say the Jets practically traded Revis in exchange for the opportunity to select Milliner.

Although not a necessary pick, considering how the Jets were able to play last season during Revis’ absence, Milliner is a great pick up for the team, being able to fit in the Jets defensive scheme.

Milliner will be a solid addition and be able to cover for Revis, however the question remains as to whether the team should have instead addressed more pressing needs.

10. Tennessee Titans—OG Chance Warmack, Alabama

When the star of your offense tweets “THANK GOD” after your pick is announced, you know you made the right move.

Warmack is a great value pick for the Titans. His presence in the line will mean Jake Locker is well protected for the coming future. The Titans have done a great deal of making sure that their quarterback and RB Chris Johnson are well protected next season with the additions of Warmack and Andy Levitre

11. San Diego Chargers—D.J. Fluker (OT Alabama)

Another pick that could be described as a reach by many other. The Chargers were of course going to draft an offensive lineman, however after having watched top three left tackles and top two guards taken, maybe taking Fluker was their only option.

Fluker is an exceptional blocker in the running game, however the Chargers most pressing need is not establishing the run, but protecting Phillip Rivers.

His versatility will surely have increased his value, however for Fluker to be a success; he must pick up his pass blocking skills. An immediate upgrade to the Chargers line, but now the question will be whether he’ll develop into the player San Diego is expecting.

12. Oakland Raiders (From Miami)—CB D.J. Hayden, Houston

The Raiders made a good move considering they were able to move down, stock up on draft picks and still be able to get their guy.

A player with an incredible story behind him, Hayden was considered by some NFL experts as the best cornerback in this year’s class. A true playmaker, if Hayden is able to remain healthy he will surely be among the best players in the draft.

The only concern might be his lack of size, having struggled with some wide receivers in his conference, one has to wonder if he’ll be able to hold up against the NFL talents.

13. New York Jets (From TB)—DT/DE Sheldon Richardson, Missouri

An amazing player, yes. But was it the right move for the Jets?

Richardson brings athleticism and a burst off the line with the potential of playing either DE or DT in. However, the Jets ignored the more pressing needs that were their offensive line and playmakers on offense, and an outside linebacker on defense.

Richardson should be able to become a solid player, but the team really might regret having passed on various impact players who were still on the board.

14. Carolina Panthers—DT Star Lotulelei, Utah

In terms of talent, need and value, this might be among the best, if not the best pick in the Draft.

The Panthers will immediately have a player capable to disrupt opposing offensive lines and add freedom to the likes of the team’s front seven. The Panthers made a great decision here that will surely be a part of the team's plan for the next couple of years.

15. New Orleans Saints—S Kenny Vaccaro, Texas

No surprise here, the Saints had the worst defense in NFL history last year and, as expected, targeted the team’s secondary as the issue to fix.

While some may have considered a pass rusher as the most pressing need, the Saints have added in Vaccaro a player with the potential to become elite. Vaccaro will surely end up replacing Roman Harper down the line, but for now will regularly be able to help make plays for the team.

16. Buffalo Bills (From STL)—QB E.J. Manuel, Florida State

Surprise, surprise. I bet few expected that the first quarterback of the board would be E.J. Manuel.

This pick says a lot about the Bills, who passed on Geno Smith and Ryan Nassib, the former quarterback for the Bills current head coach in college. Manuel, like Hayden, brings a very touching story to the league, but the team must be aware that for now, Manuel is not ready to start.

The Bills will surely start building the team to fit Manuel’s skills and needs, so for now expect him to be the team’s backup quarterback as he slowly develops into the type of talent many are expecting.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers—OLB Jarvis Jones, Georgia

Perhaps the most obvious pick in this year’s draft.

With the loss of Jerome Harrison, the Steelers were in need of finding a player capable of bringing both the attitude and aggressiveness to replace Harrison.

Jarvin Jones will fit perfectly in the team’s schemes as a pass rusher. While health may be a concern, the Steelers might have hit a homerun with this pick.

18. San Francisco 49ers (From DAL)—S Eric Reid, Louisiana State

Trading up to replace Dashon Goldson, are the 49ers.

The team gave up their first and a third round pick in exchange for a talented safety coming out a competitive conference. While the team fills in a hole with a more than capable talent, perhaps the team could have waited and still had a quality safety.

Either way, the 49ers saw in Reid a true enforcer in the backfield being able to help defend the run with both force and aggressiveness.

19. New York Giants—OG Justin Pugh, Syracuse

Another head scratcher coming out of the first round.

While Pugh does address an area in need of a tune up, there might be some concern over wheather Pugh will be able to fit in to the Giant’s blocking scheme.

Still the Giants have probably been the best team when it comes to drafting players in the last year’s, so they might know something we don’t. Pugh should be able to develop into a solid player in the league, although he probably won’t blow anyone away.

20. Chicago Bears—OG Kyle Long, Oregon

And yet another offensive lineman!

Still, this is a pick that will bring some much needed stability to an area that the Bears have long struggled with. Long will surely line up in the interior of the line. However, the team should be concerned over his lack of experience as an offensive lineman.

21. Cincinnati Bengals—TE Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame

Jermaine Gresham is far from being the player that many expected, including the Bengals, and might be getting a wakeup call with this selection.

Selecting Eifert means that the Bengals add another weapon for QB Andy Dalton. A good blocker and great pass catcher, Eifert will add another dimension to a Bengals explosive offense.

22. Atlanta Falcons (From STL Via WSH)—CB Desmond Trufant, Washington

Another team that moved up in the draft, for what they considered, the “right” player.

The Falcons see in Trufant an ideal player to fit in the team’s defensive scheme and should be in the starting lineup by the start of the new season following the loss of both Brent Grimes and Dunta Robinson.

While the pick is a great addition to this Falcons defense, the question is whether the team gave up a lot for a player that could have still been available for them without having to trade up.

23. Minnesota Vikings—DT Sharrif Floyd, Florida

No team expected Floyd to fall as much as he did yesterday.

The fact that the Vikings were able to get a player that many considered to be the 3rd overall pick in the draft speaks volumes on this selection. Floyd has much potential and counts with the necessary skills to succeed. The fact that he’ll be playing alongside Kevin Williams paints a pretty good future for both Floyd and this Vikings defense.

24. Indianapolis Colts—DE/OLB Bjoern Werner, Florida State

The Colts got an exciting player and filled a hole in the team with the selection of Werner.

Under the tutelage of Pagano, Werner should be able to develop into a dominant outside linebacker in the NFL, that will be able to handle both the run and pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Without a doubt, a great pick up for the Colts.

25. Minnesota Vikings (From SEA)—CB Xavier Rhodes, Florida State

The Vikings addressed a major need with this pick.

Having been short on cornerbacks, following the loss of Antoine Winfield, due to the team’s gambling, the Vikings have added a player capable of matching up physically with almost any wide receiver in the NFL. Another great addition to this Vikings defense.

26. Green Bay Packers—DE/DT Datone Jones, UCLA

Although some consider this a reach, the reality is that the Packers made the right move.

Jones might not have the ideal strength for an NFL defensive end, he’ll benefit immensely from playing alongside B.J. Raji, which in turn will mean Jones will have the opportunity to cause havoc in opposing offensive lines, freeing up space for the Packers linebackers on the outside.

27. Houston Texans—WR DeAndre Hopkins, Clemson

The Texans addressed a position that star WR Andre Johnson had expressed needed to be fixed.

Hopkins will give the Texans an ideal No.2 wide receiver. Although some might have ranked both Keenan Allen and Cordarrelle Patterson higher, Hopkins doesn’t bring any baggage to this Texans offense. He’ll surely be target for short to middle passes while also helping out with the Texans blocking scheme.

28. Denver Broncos—DT Sylvester Williams, North Carolina

Maybe not the Broncos biggest need, however Williams will surely be an upgrade for Denver’s defensive line.

He will surely begin his career as part of a rotation, Williams isn’t the type of player to dominate offensive lines, however he can use his quickness and strength to penetrate them and in turn open spaces for other members of the defense’s front seven.

29. Minnesota Vikings (From NE)—WR Cordarrelle Patterson, Tennessee.

The Vikings gave up quite a lot for Patterson, so hopefully he turns out to be the player the Vikings are expecting.

In terms of talent, the team might have just drafted the best overall wide receiver in this year’s class. Patterson adds explosiveness and will no doubt give QB Christian Ponder a better option than any of the team’s wide receivers. If Patterson is able to stay away from his typical off field issues and mature, this could turn out to be a huge pick for the Vikings.

30. St. Louis Rams (via ATL)—LB Alec Ogletree, Georgia

Just like the Vikings, the Rams are taking a risk here.

Considering the team was able to trade down and still have the opportunity to draft Ogletree was great for the Rams. Ogletree will bring speed and aggressiveness to this Rams defense, however he might also bring some baggage with his off-field antics.

If there’s anyone who can keep Ogletree in check, its Jeff Fisher. Under Fisher, Ogletree should develop into an outstanding player, however his attitude on and off the field will be responsible for that.

31. Dallas Cowboys (From SF)—C Travis Frederick, Wisconsin)

Without a doubt, the biggest “WTF” moment of the night.

Despite having stocked up on draft picks with their trade with the 49ers, the Cowboys have left several stunned by drafting a player considered no higher than a 3rd round pick.

Frederick is considered among the top center of this year’s class, however to say that the Cowboys made a reach with him, is an understatement. With so many other capable players in both talent and value on the board, one can’t help but think that Jerry Jones must hire a capable G.M. for next year’s draft, or for today.

32. Baltimore Ravens— S Matt Elam, Florida

The Ravens are looking to replace two of the biggest faces in their franchise, last night they opted to find Ed Reed’s replacement.

Elam will bring his ball hawking skills and ability to move up the field to a Ravens defense that is currently under maintenance after having lost so many starters from the team’s Super Bowl winning defense. A very good pick up indeed in both talent and team need.