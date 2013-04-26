Biggest Names Still On The Board Heading Into The Second Day Of The NFL Draft

QB Geno Smith, West Virginia

Considered by many the top quarterback in this year’s draft, it certainly has been a surprise to see Smith fall out of the first round. Smith has decided to not return to the Radio City Music Hall and will instead see the rest of the Draft on T.V. Smith should be taken early in the rounds considering team’s like the Jaguars and Jets among the early picks.

ILB Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

Te’o was never really considered as a first round talent, still it was surprising to see how team’s in dire need of help at the middle linebacker spot such as the Bears, Vikings and Ravens passed on Te’o. Maybe the Lions will be the team to take a chance on the former fighting Irish.

CB Jamar Taylor, Boise State

The way the Patriots had been following the Boise State product in the days leading up to the draft, many had expected him to have been off the board. However, it would have been crazy if the Pats had declined the Vikings offer of trading up. With the size and speed to be a difference maker in the NFL, it shouldn’t be long before Taylor is snatched in the early stages.

ILB Arthur Brown, Kansas State

Although he is undersized for the NFL, there is no doubt that Brown is very athletic and awfully smart. With the ability of making tackles from sideline to sideline and make plays if molded into a 3-4 linebacker, Brown has much potential to show in the NFL.

NT Jesse Williams, Alabama

With this year’s class having so much to pick from, some may have forgotten about Alabama’s Williams. The Australian nose tackle is force to be reckoned with a dynamite set of skills. Expect Williams to be off the board by the time the third round begins.

CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU

The talent is there, but what about his head? There is no denying the talent that LSU cornerback Tyrann Mathiew possesses, however no team will risk top money on a player that makes more noise outside the field, than inside it. Maybe a team like the Bengals could sort out yet another troublemaker with talent.

RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama

For the first time in a long while,1963 to be exact, a running back was not selected in the first round of an NFL Draft. Many consider Eddie Lacy the top running back this year, brining a mix of power and speed, Lacy could end up being a big playmaker for a team in need of help in the backfield.

QB Ryan Nassib, Syracuse

Many had expected the Bills to take Nassib after days of report after report suggested that Buffalo was planning on a Syracuse reunion, however the Bills instead went with E.J. Manuel. With a strong arm and good decision making, it shouldn't be long before a team such as the Cardinals, who had been rumored to have had previous talks with the Syracuse product.

DE Margus Hunt, SMU

Although some may question whether Hunt is ready to play in the NFL, others might be willing to take a chance on him. Despite his weight and size, Hunt was able to cause havoc at the college level due to his surprsing speed. Perhaps a team so in love with speed as the Raiders might be thinking in giving Hunt an opportunity.

LT Menelik Watson, Florida State

Considering the demand of tackles in yesterday's edition, Watson might now be viewed as the top remaining tackle in the draft. Standing at 6'5", with a 310-pound frame, the England native is expected to start his career as a right tackle, and depending on his development could end up playing in "the blindside" again. Teams like San Diego or Buffalo would be wise to add such a promising talent.