NFL Draft, Day 2 Review: Chargers Surprise Many With Te'o, Take A Chance On Allen

No.38 Second round pick, ILB Manti Te’o, Notre Dame.

The Chargers really shocked a many early on in today’s second day edition of the NFL Draft by trading their 45th and 110th pick to the Cardinals in exchange for their 38th to pick….. a linebacker? With some pressing needs still waiting to be addressed, the fact that the Chargers would trade for Te’o really is a head scratcher due to the team’s needs, not because of the player.

Te'o was at one point being considered the potential first pick of the entire Draft earlier this year, so one can believe San Diego found an immense value pick. However, an inside linebacker was not on the list of major needs due to other glaring issues on the team such as the left tackle position, considering King Dunlap is the current starter, or a pass rusher with Shaun Phillips no longer on the team. The Chargers must truly have Te’o valued so highly if they opted in drafting him instead of addressing positional concerns.

Having set triple digits in the tackling column during his last three seasons in Notre Dame, Te’o is praised for his instincts and "feel" to make plays, perhaps the quickest in the draft to diagnose plays. Not only is his football intelligence and quick reaction time an asset, he is also a sound tackler who can make plays in coverage. His biggest flaw however would be his lack of explosiveness of the line, and, as evidenced against Alabama, his ability to shed blocks and his straight line speed, which could draw some concern against the faster and better athletes the NFL has to offer.

Te’o still has much to develop, but with his intelligence, ability to read plays and leadership, he should be able to become an immediate starter in a Chargers team that opted not to bring back either Takeo Spikes or Demorrio Williams, expect Te’o to beat both Jonas Mouton and DJ Smith to start alongside Donald Butler.



If the girlfriend scandal that involved Te’o for much of the offseason can be forgotten, the Chargers might have added a player that will be able to manage a defense with his high football IQ as a sort of defensive quarterback. Still, the team passed on players such as Arthur Brown and Kevin Winter that many considered more talented, and ignored other, more pressing needs, and as a result Te’o has already begun his NFL career with even more added pressure to perform at a high level.

No. 76 Third round pick, WR Keenan Allen, Cal.

The Chargers next pick in the draft would be the 76th overall pick, and with it the team opted to select Cal’s wide receiver Kennan Allen. Another interesting move by the Chargers, considering it doesn’t address any of their major needs.

Allen is an exciting prospect to say the least, having set Cal’s all time record for receptions with 205, despite having entered the draft after his junior season and having missed the final three games, however this is also the worrying part.

The reason why Allen wasn’t able to see out the end of his junior season was due to a torn PCL, from which he is yet to completely heal. Not being able to work out for the NFL scouts, Allen held a personal Pro Day in which he recorded a mediocre 4.71 in the forty yard dash. Still, Allen when healthy has shown nothing but positive performances to the point that many had considered him a first round pick had it not been for that knee injury which seemed to have scared off many teams.

Allen isn’t a burner, but he is a precise route runner. With big soft hands and a wide catch radius, Allen is viewed as a typical “Z” wide receiver with the ability to gain yards after the catch, with some even comparing him to Miles Austin.

At the end of the day this is a good pick for the Chargers as they get a talent considered by many as a first rounder, but due to an injury was slip as far as he did. If he can remain healthy, Allen will surely be a prominent member of this Chargers offense.