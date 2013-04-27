NFL Draft; Day 2 Review: Saints Take Athletic Armstead, Trade Up For Massive Jenkins

No. 75, Third round pick, LT Terron Armstead, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Instead of adding a pass rusher to help out the defense, the Saints opted to add reassurance to Drew Brees’ blindside in the form of Armstead.

A true athlete having been part of track and field teams, besides playing football, Armstead came to notice after having set an NFL Combine record by having run a 4.71 in the forty yard dash, the fastest for an offensive lineman. After Lane Johnson, Armstead was considered the most athletic tackle coming into the Draft.

A positive sign were his comparisons to the Texans Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown, Armstead offers the Saints a tackle with exceptional movement skills and long arms to protect Brees, truly a player with an immense potential to become a dominant pass protector. However many have been quick to comment on the fact that he was red flagged by an issue in his back, which along with his shoulder injury and the level of competition he faced, meant Armstead would fall so far on the board.

Having dominated every possible aspect heading into the Draft, the sky truly is the limit for Armstead, who should be able to beat out Charles Brown for the starting left tackle position in the Saints offense. If all goes according to plan, the Saints will have struck gold yet again with an offensive tackle taken in the middle rounds of an NFL Draft.

No.82 Third round pick, NT John Jenkins, Georgia.

Following their trade with the Jets, the Saints used their No. 106 and No.109 picks to acquire the Dolphins No. 82 overall pick, to select Jenkins.

Standing in at an impressive 6 foot 4, weighting in at 359 pounds, seems to be a dominant force, having anchored one of the most dominant defensive lines in the entire nation during the last two years after having replaced Terrence “Mount” Cody, another mammoth sized linemen.

Despite his size, Jenkins is described as an agile mover with the ability of pushing the pocket, having been utilized as a nose tackle and having played in the five technique. Entering the Draft, Jenkins was compared to both Shaun Rogers and Red Bryant, both known for their dominant level of play when at their best, howeverothers have described Jenkins as inconsistentin the toughness department.

Having shown excellent footwork and quick hands, the Saints made the right move to pick a player that would fit so well in the 3-4 scheme used by Rob Ryan. With his size, strength and technique, Jenkins should be an ideal player in the Saints defense and will surely rotate with Brodrick Bunkley to wear out opposing offensive lines.