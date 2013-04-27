Biggest Names Still On The Board Heading Into The Third Day Of The NFL Draft

QB Matt Barkley, USC

Many had pegged Barkley as a potential first round pick, so knowing the USC captain has fallen this far is quite surprising. Barkley’s biggest asset is his capacity to read the game and his awareness, although some are quick to point out his lack of ability to make deep long passes down the field as his interception total as proof of that, 48 in three seasons. Still, if armed with the necessary cast of players, Barkley should be able to become an NFL quarterback.

RB Jonathan Franklin, UCLA

During the final days leading up to the draft, many had projected Franklin as the top back in the Draft. With the ability to find holes, his elusiveness and breakaway speed, Franklin shouldn’t remain on the board for much longer. Due to his size and weight, Franklin should expect to be become a situational back in the NFL.

OLB Khaseem Greene, Rugters

Despite not standing out with his physicality, no one can deny Greene’s production. Fitting the bill of the quick linebacker who is capable to move from space into coverage, is Greene. Despite his size, Greene is a more than capable tackler and has a knack for making plays. If utilized the right way, Greene will have become a real steal at this point in the Draft.

WR Quinton Patton, Louisiana Tech

Bases on ball skills alone, Patton would have been considered as a first round pick. Reliable hands, precise route running and good footwork are his highest qualities. However his lack of acceleration of the line and overall speed has cut his value. Not the most productive of players when it comes to the big games, still Patton should be gone by the end of the fourth round.

QB Ryan Nassib, Syracuse

Another quarterback who was predicted as a potential first round pick. Nassib’s smartness and mobility has earned him praise, however his tendency to force plays and lack of accuracy in deep passes have also brought him critics. Having been thought of as the first quarterback taken in the Draft, Nassib is now looking to become the first quarterback taken off the board in the fourth round.

DT Jesse Williams, Alabama

The Australian native’s incredible strength is surprisingly still on the board. Many may consider Williams a work in progress, but there is no denying his potential if brought in the right way. A more than capable nose, or even, defensive tackle, Williams is surprisingly fast enough to move and make impacts on gaps left by any offensive line.

DE Alex Okafor, Texas

Despite having a low running motor and being described by some as a “tweener”, the Texas product showed throughout the days leading to the Draft that he has the athleticism, poise and football IQ to develop into a stud in the NFL. Should be used in a 4-3 system as his lack of burst of the edge and strength could stomp his development in the NFL.

FS Philip Thomas, Florida State

Considered by many as one of the top players with ball-hawking skills last season, Thomas remains available in the fourth round. Having registered simple numbers for NFL scouts may be the reason why he has fallen so far, still his overall skills and playmaking ability should make him a great pick up for any team.

C Barrett Jones, Alabama.

A reliable protector during his time with the Crimson Tide, the reason why Jones remains available in the fourth round is history with injuries. Still, when healthy, Jones has proven to be a more than capable player, his versatility could even bring him to playing as a guard. His lack of strength is made up by his overall work ethic and determination.