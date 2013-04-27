NFL Draft; Day 3 Review: Saints Take WR Stills & DE Johnson To End Participation

No. 144 Fifth round pick, WR Kenny Stills, Oklahoma

Coming of an eleven touchdown season, WR Kenny Stills has decided to join the pros as a junior.

Stills is coming off a season in which he was able to haul in 82 passes for 959 yards and 11 touchdowns. Having set a time of 4.38 at the 40 yard dash, Stills was able to demonstrate his separation skills and showed why the Sooner’s offense was such a prolific one.

Despite his speed, don’t expect Stills to be able to get the better of the NFL’s more physical matchups due to a lack of elusiveness and creativity after the catch has been made and has a history of a off-field inccidents.

Regardless of the fact that Still’s frame and lack of strength, he should be able to benefit as a slot or “Z” receiver in a Saints high passing offense. It also doesn’t hurt to have Drew Brees under center.

No.183 Sixth round pick, DE Rufus Johnson, Tarleton State

With their sixth round pick in the draft, the Saints opted to select the 2012 Lone Star Conference D-Lineman of the Year, DE Rufus Johnson who is expected to transition to the outside linebacker position.

Having posted 10 sacks and a total of 17.5 tackles for a loss, the Tarleton State senior was able to run a 4.75 in the 40 yard dash at the split at the pre-draft Super Regional Combine in Dallas.

The Saints have a history of being able to get the best out small school players and Johnson might be the next member of the list with much potential to strive under Ryan’s 3-4 defense.

Johnson’s size is the ideal one for that of a 3-4 OLB specializing specifically in the run, having shown the potential to become an excellent run blocker. He had shown the ability to use his strength to push offensive linemen; however it remains to be seen if he can do the same now at the NFL level. He lacks elite burst and closing speed, and his handwork and pass rush moves aren’t that great, so it will take some time to see if he’ll be able to become a useful pass rusher in the league.

For now the Saints should expect him to have most of his participation in rotations or special packages, but if all goes well, the team could end up with a three-down player in two or three years.