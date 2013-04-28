San Diego Chargers 2013 NFL Draft Review

For the first time in awhile, the San Diego Chargers entered the NFL Draft without long time G.M. A.J. Smith in charge of drafting players. In his place was newly appointed Tom Telesco, and head coach Mike McCoy who will be looking to return the Chargers back to their prime and once again turn them into a regular playoff contender.

Known for having an eye for talent after having helped build such a promising and talented team like the Colts, Telesco was expected to fill in the team’s needs with players more than capable of being able to contribute from Day 1.

Let’s analyze how the team faired after the three day draft period:

Day 1

Round 1: 11th Overall pick,D.J. Fluker OT, Alabama

The Chargers were quick to address their most important need which was fixing their atrocious offensive line with the addition of Alabama’s massive D.J. Fluker, the fourth offensive tackle that had been taken in the draft.

San Diego was never going to be close to taking Joeckel, Fisher or Johnson unless they traded up and although Fluker will make an immediate impact in the starting lineup, this pick seems to come more out of desperation than talent. Fluker is an excellent run blocker, but is still progressing in the passing game, an area that San Diego cannot afford to repeat if they are to give QB Philip Rivers a chance to do what he does best.

Fluker has the potential to become a solid addition but that will also depend on the supporting cast the team is able to bring in. San Diego is playing a dangerous game by not having drafted a left tackle so the team might want to take a look at costless agent Bryant McKinnie, even if it is a one-year deal.

Day 2

Round 2: 38th Overall pick (Trade with Miami),Manti Te’o, Notre Dame.

Wait what? Where did this come from.

Perhaps one of the biggest, if not the biggest, surprises in the NFL Draft was the Chargers decision to trade up in the draft to take Manti Te’o, not because of his talent, but the sheer unexpectedness and neglect at other more pressing areas in need of fixing.

Imaginary girlfriend aside, Te’o is a talented footballer and capable of managing a defense, the same way a quarterback manages an offense. His instincts are second to few in the league, and is more than capable of handling both pass coverage and stopping the run. Perhaps the biggest question will be how well he handles the transition into the more physical NFL level, having been badly showcased against Alabama when having to shed blocks.

Again, there were more pressing needs to address. But in terms of value, San Diego gets a first round talent in the second day of the draft… well, two actually.

Round 3: 76th overall pick, WR Keenan Allen, Cal

Another pick which could be described as value over need.

Although wide receiver wasn’t truly a priority to address in this draft, the Chargers opted to pick up Cal’s offensive star in the passing game Keenan Allen, who ended his time with the Golden Bears as their all time leader in receptions.

A smart runner with reliable hands with the ability to separate from defenders, Allen should be able to contribute to the Charger’s offense as a slot receiver or as a “Z” receiver alongside a cast that includes Malcom Floyd, Vincent Brown, Eddie Royal, Danario Alexander and Robert Meachem.

The only real issue here are his health issues. Having missed the final three games of Cal’s season due to a torn PCL, Allen was also unable to work out for NFL scouts and is yet to truly heal.

If Allen is able to return to his 100% best, San Diego will have surely found a third player, in the same number of rounds, with first round capabilities.

Day 3

Round 4: Traded pick to Miami.

Round 5: 145th overall pick, CB Steve Williams, Cal.

With their fifth pick in the draft, the Chargers finally addressed one of their weak spots in the secondary with Cal’s Steve Williams.

The second Cal player heading down to San Diego, the team drafted a decent player with potential to become more. What Williams lacks in size, he makes up with his speed, which is part of the reason as to why he has been able to earn a reputation of a player able to break passes.

William’s is expected to struggle against the NFL’s bigger and more physical receivers, so it’s quite possible that he will be regularly lined up against smaller slot receivers in nickel back formations, which is where he will most likely make the majority of his appearances this season after special teams.

Round 6: 170th pick, DE Tourek Williams, Florida Interational.

Considered small for an NFL defensive end, Williams sure is quick. Having earned a reputation as a player who comes off rushing from the corners, Williams is a work in progress with the potential to earn a regular spot in the Chargers rotation at defensive end or maybe even converted as an outside linebacker to substitute Shaun Phillips, who signed with division rival Denver.

If brought up properly, Williams should be able to help out the defense with pressuring opposing quarterbacks, something San Diego needed to reinforce this offseason.

Round 7: 221st pick, QB Brad Sorenson, Southern Utah

With only Charlie Whitehurst backing up Rivers, the team was bound to add a third arm to add some depth at the quarterback position.

Having been the star at SUU, Sorensen has the size of an ideal NFL quarterback, although his arm strength and mechanics are at best decent. Again, this is only an addition to have some depth. At best Sorenson will remain on the team for a couple of seasons, mainly on the team’s practice squad before he is let go.