New Orleans Saints 2013 NFL Draft Review

Having been practically shutout of last year’s NFL Draft, the Saints were looking to make amends for a disastrous season in which, now reinstated, head coach Sean Payton was suspended for the entire season.

Now back at the helm, alongside G.M. Mickey Loomis, it was critical the Saints addressed their issues on defense and brought in the right players to be able to compete in the NFC South, which looks set to be one of the most competitive divisions this year.

Let’s take a look at what the Saints did in this year’s NFL Draft:

Day 1

Round 1: 15th overall pick, S Kenny Vaccaro, Texas

The Saints decided to use their first round pick in who many considered the best safety in a very talented class this year, in the form of Vaccaro. While the need for a pass rusher was one of major priorities, Vaccaro will be able to lend a hand to a secondary that was a major factor in making this Saint’s defense the worst in NFL history.

Vaccaro will bring his athleticism and quick burst to the team’s secondary with the plan of eventually replacing current starter Roman Harper down the line. An excellent run stopper who has a knack to make plays, Vaccaro should be able to help this defense in sub packages at first while he progresses and gets a better feel of the NFL.

He is not by any mean’s a “ball hawk”, however his overall ability and versatility really gives Vaccaro the potential to become an elite safety in the NFL.

Day 2

Round 2: Pick forfeited as punishment for “Bounty-Gate”.

Round 3: 75th overall pick, LT Terron Armstead, Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Talk about a true athlete. The Saints used their third round pick on what many considered to be the most athletic left tackle in the entire draft after Lane Johnson.

Having lost starter Jermon Bushrod in costless agency, the Saints made the safe pick and fill a need by drafting a guy that will be protecting star player Drew Bree’s blindside. A small school prospect, Armstead has real potential to become a great NFL tackle as shown in the Senior Bowl and at the East-Western game.

Armstead’s biggest quality is his great athleticism and agility when blocking in space gives him a big upside. His technique could be better and although he isn’t the best run blocker, he is able to cover up opposing defenders. Perhaps the biggest knock against Armstead will be the questioning of whether having dominated at a small time school and conference will translate into NFL success.

Round 3: 82th overall pick (From Miami ), DT John Jenkins, Georgia.

The Saints were able to move up in the board and back to the third round and shocking passed on a much needed pass rusher, and instead selected Georgia’s defensive tackle Jenkins.

While Jenkins isn’t a bad player, it comes as a surprise that the team, having the opportunity, would pass on a player, that would not only fill in a hole, that was rated so highly.

Jenkins is a huge presence on the line and is quite surprisingly quick on his feet. Due to his size it’s very unlikely that just one man will be able to hold his own against him. He will surely benefit from Rob Ryan’ defensive scheme and be able to play as a nose tackle, helping eat up space and opening opportunities for his teammate’s.

There is some questioning in terms of his toughness and ability to chase after the quarterback which could translate into Jenkins being no more than part of a rotation where he will to help out against the run game.

Day 3

Round 4: Traded to Miami

Round 5: 144th overall pick, WR Kenny Stills, Oklahoma.

Coming from such a prolific offense as the Sooner’s, Stills will benefit more from the team, than the team from Stills.

Many considered that the Saints drafted the best available player at the moment, than address one of the team’s needs, although the lack of talent might have been the reason as to why they didn’t do it.

Stills is a good route runner with great speed, but due to his lack of strength he isn’t expected to be more than a slot receiver for the Saints. He lacks the elusiveness and creativity to make yards after the catch, but with Drew Brees under center, Stills should be able to become a successful “Z” receiver in the Saints heavy passing offense.

Round 6: 183rd overall pick, DE/OLB Rufus Johnson, Tarleton State

Sticking to their history of being able to get the best out of small school products, the Saints decided to finally target a pass rusher. Johnson has the size , weight and speed of a prototype OLB in a 3-4 system.

While in college, Johnson was highly decorated and posted great numbers, but due to the level of competition, it doesn’t really say much as to how he’ll respond in the NFL. Having shown the potential to become an excellent run blocker, the Saints will be hoping his handwork and ability to rush the passer can be worked and as a result improve his ability as a pass rusher.

Time will tell if Johnson will be a part of the Saint’s low profile hits, he certainly has the potential to become a three down linebacker who can specialize in defending the run in a period of two to three years.

Round 7: Traded to Seattle