A Quick Chat With NFL Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio

Born in Milan 22 years ago, Giorgio Tavecchio is the only Italian to have ever made it and played in the NFL. Currently he is part of the Green Bay Packers serving as a backup kicker. Considered by many as a nice and friendly, combined with accuracy and a strong leg, pretty much makes him a complete player.

Having moved to the United States as a boy, Tavecchio attended the University of California where he made the team and was able to start in 46 games, scoring a total of 256 points and converting 48 out of 64 field goals. Come May 2012, Tavecchi participated in the San Francisco 49ers training camp, where he participated in three of the team’s preseason games, having made positive showings. However, when the regular season stared Tavecchio was let go in favor of six time Pro Bowler David Akers. Still, Tavecchio hasn’t given up his dream of being a starter, that’s why on March 26th he signed a three year contract with the historic Green Bay Packers franchise.

- Hello Giorgio, how’s it going in Green Bay?

"Great, everything been great. We’ll be heading down tomorrow to the field for the first time after having worked on the physical aspects in the gym for the last two weeks."

- How and why did you decide to start playing football?

"A friend of mine back in middle school asked me if I wanted to be the school’s football team kicker (You would expect that by being Italian he’d know how to kick a round ball, rather than an oval one), but I rejected his offer at first. That night my mom made me change my mind. I tried it….and well here I am."

- What are some of your best memories during your time in Cal?

" I can’t say. Being on the field, training, at the gym sweating and working out, being in the game: they’re all beautiful memories and experience, but there were also bad ones too. They’re all experiences that were part of my time there, which I wouldn’t trade for anything."

- How did you feel when you were called by the 49ers? Tell us about your experience in San Francisco and who of your teammates you were able to hit it off with…

"I felt honored of having the opportunity to continue practicing football at a professional player. The experience was amazing; it helped me mature both as a player and a person. From a professional point of view, I was able to understand the fact of being a pro now."

"I really spent a lot of time with David Akers (K, now in Detroit) and Al Netter (OL)."

- After your experience with the 49ers, did you still have hope of signing with another team in the NFL?

" Yes, because the experience with the 49ers gave me even more confidence in myself, so I continued working hard even when I didn’t have a team."

- Now that you’re with the Packers, What are your expectations?

" I hope I can continue growing, both as a person and a player, giving everything I have for the organization, teammates and the fans."

- Have you ever thought about playing in Italy?

"I hope so, yes. Maybe I’ll try out for National Day."