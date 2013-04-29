Grading the Draft: Phil Emery Puts Trust in Athletes in Quiet but Effective 2013 Draft

In his second draft as the General Manager of the Chicago Bears, Phil Emery once again proved that the draft analysts really don't know any more about his thought process with regards to player choices than any of us sitting on the other side of the TV screen.

With the pick at #20 and several reported "targets" of the Bears including Notre Dame pair Tyler Eifert and Manti Te'o, Emery took Kyle Long to improve the O-line, a move that many have called a "bit of a reach", many projecting the son of HOF-er Howie Long to appear somewhere in the 2nd round.

The Bears went for LB in the 2nd and 4th rounds, picking up Florida's Jon Bostic and Khaseem Greene out of Rutgers, in the 5th round the Offensive Line came round for support yet again, before drafting Cornelius Washington, DE, from Georgia and selecting controversial WR Marquess Wilson from Washington State in the 7th.

Round 1: Kyle Long, OG, Oregon. Grade: B

Coming from an outrageously talented gene pool, Long is the son of Hall Of Fame defensive end Howie Long, and is the brother of 2008 #1 Overall pick Chris Long. Typical of this edition of the draft, Long was picked earlier than expected in a board that was packed with talented offensive lineman and teams with offensive line needs. Despite #20 perhaps being a little high for Long, the guy fits a huge need in Chicago and probably would not have lasted far enough down into the 2nd round to picked by the Bears, who went again at #50. With that in mind, to pick him at the first chance makes sense.

Phil Emery waxed lyrical about Long, praising the athleticism of the Oregon lineman, and the Bears addressed a need that has to be improved in a whole scale fashion if Cutler is to lead Chicago anywhere into the post season. Long will slot into a line that has received various improvements since the end of Lovie Smith's tenure in charge of the Windy City's football team, and will start immediately.

Although not a high profile pick or the best player available when Chicago came to pick their player, Long fills an immediate need, will start right away and is athletic enough to improve greatly for the Bears. A safe pick, but not a bad one at all.

Round 2: Jon Bostic, LB, Florida. Grade : C

The Bears needed long term and youth and linebacker, and they did that in Round 2. Bostic is a fast, athletic LB who will provide depth, cover and a fresh face into an core that has three 30+ year olds as starters. Bostic should compete with fellow newbie D.J Williams in the middle, and shores up a thin position in the absence of Brian Urlacher.

Bostic is fairly versatile too, and will aim to compete at all positions at the linebacking core.

Bostic is fast; recording a 4.61 40 yard dash comparable to Brian Urlacher's 4.57 way back in 2000. Bostic arrives as part of the next generation of linebacking talent at a side that is famous for it. Bears fans hope that Bostic can be the future, and his size and athleticism certainly suggest that he might be.

Round 4: Khaseem Greene, Rutgers, LB. Grade: B

Athletic and a hard hitter, Greene is another player who if he develops well can become part of the Bears linebaking core for some time. Emery described Greene as a "playmaker" and that's what he is. Greene is a very A to B sort of linebacker - he is strong and tackles well, but he tends to rely on his power rather than reading plays and coverage. That will be learnt in time however, as training with Lance Briggs should aid his footballing senses.

Greene is expected to compete at the weak side linebacker position, and if his instincts and tactical awareness can reflect his power and pace; the Bears can get a really good value pick from Greene.

Greene isn't blessed with an abundance of speed, running at 4.71 in the 40 yard dash, but was a very productive college player for Rutgers.

Round 5: Jordan Mills, OT, Louisiana Tech. Grade: B

The Bears traded down with the Atalanta Falcons to get a 7th round pick, taking the 163rd pick in the 5th round. By picking up Mills Emery has once again commited to protecting Jay Cutler. Mills is a hardworking lineman in the gym and the classroom.

He progressed well at college, being named All WAC first team during his senior season, and can compete for starting positions right away.

Mills pick once again allows the Bears to open the offensive line for competition, a concept Emery openly enthused about in his post-draft press conference, saying it "makes players better". With the likes of Gabe Carimi and J'Marcus Webb still in Chicago competing for positions, Bears fans better hope that rings true.

Round 6: Cornelius Washington, DE, Georgia. Grade: B

Worthy of an "A" grade if value was the only consideration, Washington was a projected 3/4th round pick yet managed to fall further down the draft. A Defensive End/Linebacker hybrid who bench pressed with linebackers(recording the top bench press and the second highest vertical leap), Washington is another freak of an athlete who recorded 10.5 sacks in the SEC.

Although the Bears depth at DE with Julius Peppers, Corey Wootton and last years #1 pick Shea McLellin to compete with, Washington is a player who can give the Bears an extra edge in that position in time. Expected to compete at the left side of the defensive line, Washington's signing and veteran Izzy Idonije's continued lack of interest in contract re-negotiations means that Washington could be lining up more often than originally thought.

Round 7: Marquess Wilson, WR, Washington St. Grade: A

Wilson on pure talent could have been a 1st or 2nd round, but character issues meant that the Washington reciever nearly dropped out of the draft completely. Wilson walked out of training in November and went through quite a bitter spat with his organisation. At 6'3 with suprising agility, Wilson provides match up issues for defensive backs and held records for receptions and yardage during his time in America's capital. He recorded 52 catches for 813 yards despite playing only 9 games and recorded 1.000+ yard games the two years before.

Wilson isn't the deep speed threat it was thought the Bears were after, recording 4.51 in the 40 yard dash, but the talent of Wilson meant that the Bears could still have a very good value pick. If Wilson can keep his head in the game and learn from Brandon Marshall on how to control his emotions, then the Bears have an excellent third reciever to give Marc Trestman's offence another interesting weapon. If not, the Bears haven't lost much - only a 7th round pick they didn't have going into the draft anyway.