The Way-Too-Early look at the 2013 NFL season

This is a way too early look at the upcoming season and I’ll be updating this on a regular basis or when there’s developments which shift the status quo in the NFL.

NFC East: New York Giants. Almost by default. The Cowboys are still transitioning, especially on defense. The Eagles won’t be -24 in turnovers but they’re in the beginning of total conceptual changes. Even if RG3 plays in 2013(he shouldn’t), the Skins won’t be +17 in turnovers either (along with an insane rate of recovering their own fumbles). The Giants are king of shit mountain in this division thanks to their additions, especially on both lines. Their biggest worry will be replacing Ahmad Bradshaw.

NFC Central: Green Bay Packers. The Bears will be suffering from Hurricane Trestman and replacing key players. The Lions aren’t much different then they were last season and the Vikings still are stuck with Ponder as their QB. The Pack suffered through a ton of injuries and still won the division last year. Their biggest worry? Replacing Charles Woodson (whch they haven’t done yet).

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons. They fixed their CB issues and swapped out John Abraham with Osi Umenyiora. The right tackle spot will be a problem for them, but they’re clearly the best team in this division. The rest made too many changes and are gambling on too many flawed ideas for me to think that they can challenge the Falcons (if healthy). Their biggest worry? Replacing Tyson Clabo with a bunch of young kids.

NFC West: San Francisco 49ers. This division will be a war. Seattle is as good as San Fran, the Rams have taken a huge step forward fixing their WR problem, and don’t count out the Cards. The 49ers will struggle to a division title on the strength of the best coaching staff in the league. Their biggest worry? Super Bowl loser’s hangover.

Wild card #5 spot: Seattle Seahawks. They might be the toughest wild card team in NFL history. Adding Harvin and talent on the defensive line means that if they can lock down the right side of their offensive line, they could be a Super Bowl team. Their biggest worry? Hoping that Gus Bradley didn’t make steak tartar out of bad hamburger meat.

Wild card #6 spot: Minnesota Vikings. Ponder’s still Ponder. But an improved defense and Jennings to relieve the pressure on AP to carry the offense should lift them to 8-9 wins. Their biggest worry? If Ponder is a never-was like Colt McCoy or a late bloomer like Drew Brees.

Next 4 teams: St Louis Rams (biggest worry: Jake Long’s health), New Orleans Saints (biggest worry: finding a pass rush), Chicago Bears (biggest worry: Replacing Urlacher), Washington Redskins (biggest worry: besides the obvious, hoping that they can recover nearly 80% of their own fumbles again).

AFC East: New England Patriots. They still need an outside WR threat (Dobson might be that eventually) and for Gronk to be healthy. But the biggest factor is the rest of the division is just a mess. The Dolphins are the closest to them, but they’re an 8-9 win team at best right now. The Jets and Bills are a long way off. Their biggest worry: keeping Hernandez and Gronk healthy.

AFC Central: Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re not just adding Jarvis Jones et al to their lineup, they’re also adding a healthy DeCastro and rid themselves of the James Harrison cancer. Throw in a healthy Troy Polamalu with an interesting rookie backup, and 11 wins looks likely. Their biggest worry: figuring out if Mike Adams is a left tackle for them.

AFC South: Houston Texans. The Colts are coming up quickly in their rear view mirror, but they didn’t fill enough holes to overtake Houston. If the Texans can replace Connor Barwin, the Colts might end up being farther behind. Their biggest worry: hoping that Schaub’s problems last year were only due to an undisclosed injury.

AFC West: Denver Broncos. Peyton Welker, Peyton Welker, Peyton Welker. Also: crappy division with two teams deep in transition. This is an easy choice. Their biggest worry: that Elvis Dumervil meant a lot to Von Miller and covering for a decaying secondary.

Wild card #5 spot: Indianapolis Colts. Who knows how much #ChuckStrong meant to them, but we’re going to find out. I suspect that adding Werner and some talent on both sides of the line will make a difference if it did matter. Their biggest worry: that Luck falls apart under the weight of all these hits he’s taken.

Wild card #6 spot: Baltimore Ravens. The Super Bowl champs lost a ton in the offseason and I still suspect that they were a 9 win team that Lord Deer Antler (Ray Lewis) inspired to play harder. Another factor: Flacco isn’t playing for a massive contract. I think that they get this spot almost by default for now. Their biggest worry: that Flacco will revert to the QB that they were considering trading away in 2011.

Next 4 teams: Cincinnati Bengals (Biggest worry: that they’ve done too much jury rigging in the defensive backfield), Miami Dolphins (Biggest worry: Whether Jon Martin can handle the left side of the line), Cleveland Browns (Biggest worry: that Brandon Weeden will be 35 by the time he’s a developed NFL QB), Oakland Raiders (Biggest worry: that Matt Flynn suuuuuuuuuuuuucks).