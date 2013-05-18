Top Quarterback Competitions In The NFL

Cleveland Browns: Brandon Weeden vs. Jason Campbell

Following a rather mediocre rookie season, Brandon Weeden will now need to prove himself to the Browns new regime if he is to continue his NFL career, to do so he will have to beat out Jason Campbell, who was brought in precisely to push Weeden for the starting job.

Campbell spent last season backing up Jay Cutler in Chicago, but if not for a broken collarbone in 2011, Campbell had been on pace to have an excellent season with the Oakland Raiders. Throughout much of his career, Campbell has been a victim of circumstances, be it injuries or coaching changes, which have stumped his development time and time again with both the Redskins and Raiders in particular. However his eight year experience in the league and versatility puts him in position to replace Weeden.

Weeden’s role will depend on how his progress goes this offseason leading into the regular season. While his 3385passing yards are impressive, his 17 interceptions are concerning as opposed to his 14 touchdowns. However, Weeden looks set to benefit immensely from the appointment of both head coach Rob Chudzinski and offensive coordinator Norv Turner, whose vertical offensive system and tendency use of the shotgun formation favors Weeden much more than it does Campbell.

Weeden seems to have everything in place and in favor to show the new Browns regime that he is capable of being the team’s starting quarterback, although he will have Campbell breathing down his neck waiting for the first slip up to step into the starting role.

Oakland Raiders: Matt Flynn vs. Tyler Wilson

The Raiders took a gamble and lost when they traded away their 1st round pick in 2012 and 2nd round pick in 2013 in exchange for Carson Palmer, who is now in Arizona.

This offseason the Raiders surprisingly decided to trade yet again for another quarterback, this time being Matt Flynn, formerly of the Seahawks. One outstanding game is the reason why both Seattle and Oakland have been willing to give Flynn a try despite an overall lack of actual game day experience, having thrown less than 150 passes in a six year career in the NFL. Flynn has shown that has the ability to succeed as was the case against the Lions where he passed for a total of 480 yards and six touchdowns. A best case scenario for the team would be the second coming of Matt Schaub or David Garrard, worst case scenario they end up with the next Trent Edwards or Kevin Kolb. However Flynn could be losing out to a fourth round rookie named Wilson for the second year in a row.

Expected to be a first round pick by many and considered by some as the second best quarterback in the NFL Draft, Tyler Wilson surprisingly fell all the way to the fourth round of the draft before the Raiders opted to select the Arkansas product. However, there is much upside to Wilson. While many expect the team to not rush Wilson in, the rookie has been impressing many in minicamp and is considered favorite to be Flynn’s back up, beating out Terrelle Pryor. Wilson has built a reputation for his toughness in the pocket while also being willing to sling the ball down the field and so far the rookie has looked like a "seasoned veteran" and appears to be on the path to force Flynn to prove his credentials as a starter.

New York Jets: Mark Sanchez vs. Geno Smith

And to think that it was only a few years ago when Jets fan cheered on in Radio Music City Hall when the team traded up to the 5th overall pick to select USC quarterback Mark Sanchez, who at the time was considered to be the team’s long awaited franchise quarterback.

Fast forward to the present and Sanchez is public enemy #1 among Jets fans and must now beat out rookie Geno Smith to retain his starting spot. Despite his impressive record in the playoffs in only four years, his abysmal performance the last two seasons and lack of consistency since being drafted has force the team to look for someone else. Sanchez can still save his job though. Out of the three remaining quarterbacks on the roster Sanchez is the most familiar with the rest of the offense. His accuracy has declined but is still his best asset, however he must learn and prioritize his decision making as his constant tendency to force passes resulted in his constant turnovers last season.

Meanwhile, Geno Smith is entering the league with much baggage as his attitude towards pressure and diva attitude reported before the Draft had apparently made teams stay away from him. However the Jets decided to take a chance on the West Virginia quarterback, and so far the team has liked what they’ve seen. Although the team hasn’t publically said it, the word around the league is that the Jets coaches are impressed with Smith’s accuracy and arm strength so far and is currently favorite to win the starting job as the Jets hope to have drafted a Russell Wilson of their own.

The Jets decision to extend Sanchez’s contract has now come back to bite them and are forced to keep him around for at least one more season, meaning Sanchez will have this one last opportunity to save his job or else he’ll see Smith end the so called “Sanchize Era”.

Philadelphia Eagles: Michael Vick vs. Nick Foles

A new head coach usually means that every player on the roster must prove themselves to new management that they are capable of being a lock in starter. This could end up being the most deep competition in the league as the four quarterbacks on the roster have a chance of starting.

While both Michael Vick and Nick Foles are projected as the top candidates, both Dennis Dixon and Matt Barkley might also have the opportunity to be part of the competition.

Vick has both the experience and ideal playing style to fit Chip Kelly’s high tempo offense. While his numbers have gone down the last few seasons, Vick is still perhaps the safest bet out the four. Health issues could be a concern seeing as he has yet to play a whole season since arriving to Philadelphia. But if Vick is able to step into the field, both his mobility and arm should be able to beat out the rest.

Foles on his part has been highly touted as a quarterback with much potential ever since being drafted by Andy Reid. After taking over for an injured Michael Vick, Foles flashed a few glimpses of brilliance and proved to be able to take control of this team. While he’s not the athlete Vick is, Foles is a pure passer with better accuracy and decision making than Vick. While he may limit the running game in Kelly’s offense, Foles could end up being the smarter option in terms of establishing the passing game.

Meanwhilem, both Dixon and Barkley reportedly look much more comfortable running Kelly’s offense than before, with Dixon looking the most fluid out of the four signal callers. Dixon has played under center for Kelly before back in Oregon and is familiar with the system; still his inexperience in the NFL is handicap, having played in only four games in his five year careers pending most of his time in the Ravens practice squad.

As for Barkley, while some may consider him the least likely to be a fit in Kelly’s offense, he is the only quarterback on the entire roster that was handpicked by Kelly. Barkley is a similar quarterback to Foles but perhaps much more accurate. The downside for Barkley is his much criticized arm-strength that many have pointed out is well below the NFL standard.

At the end of the day, it might seem that Vick is the favorite, but the talent pool in the Eagles quarterbacks could take this competition till the last few weeks of preseason before a decision is made.