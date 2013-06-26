Aaron Hernandez Arrested

The Aaron Hernandez story is about to get to the end, after some days of speculations. The Patriots tight end, was arrested at his house after a week of investigations on a murder that took place near his home, a car rented in his name is at the heart of investigation.

Odin Lloyd, a player of a semi-profesional football team, Boston Bandits, was murdered on the 17th of June, almost 2 miles away from Aaron Hernandez home in north Attleboourgh, Massachussets, Lloyd was dating the sister of Hernandez' fiancee.

In less than 2 hours after being arrested, the Patrios relased Hernandez from his contract.

The murder has yet to be resolved, but the main reason for Hernandez arrest is obstruction of justice for destroying deliberately his cellphone and his home security system.

This is the tweet the Patriots sent regarding Hernandez' release from the team:

The New England #Patriots have released Aaron Hernandez. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 26, 2013

This is the full statment of the Patriots after this arrest.